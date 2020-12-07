Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Shock The Queen, Chris Hemsworth's Marriage Trouble, Brad Pitt's New Romance, And More Daily Gossip

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle personally insulted the queen? Is Brad Pitt going gaga for Lady Gaga? Does Miranda Lambert blame Blake Shelton's infidelity for the end of their marriage? It's the first full week of December, and it's already been full of some surprising celebrity rumors. Here's the gossip we've looked into so far.
The Globe reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "blindsided" Queen Elizabeth II when they suddenly moved out of Frogmore Cottage, and the couple reportedly kept their "hush-hush deal" to give the estate to Princess Eugenie and her husband absolutely secret until they were long gone. The end result is a clear message to the queen that their bond with the royal family is broken. We broke down the story here.
OK! writes that Lambert puts the blame for her divorce from Blake Shelton squarely on him, and she long suspected him of cheating on her before they split. The report also says that Lambert's calling out Shelton's anger and jealousy, and even though she's totally happy with her new husband, there's still some resentment towards her country ex. This is what we found in our investigation of the story.
The National Enquirer reported last year that there was trouble brewing between Phoenix and longtime partner Rooney Mara. According to the claims, the Joker actor caught January Jones' eye after his critically praised performance. However, her aggressive approach was reportedly infuriating Mara, who was about ready to square up with Jones. Gossip Cop took another look at the story.
An article in Life & Style says that Chris Hemsworth's star status is putting him at odds with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and the story says that the actor hasn't paid any attention to his wife's worries. His busy schedule supposedly means that Pataky has been forced to give up her career and kept her from her own family, and the couple could reach a breaking point soon. Here's what we discovered when we looked into the claim.
The National Enquirer reports that Brad Pitt's latest romantic interest is none other than the A Star Is Born lead. Lady Gaga is getting ready to split with her current boyfriend, and according to the outlet, there's both a personal and professional future for Pitt and the singer. With a movie in the works, it seems certain that they'll be getting a lot closer in the coming months. We came to a different conclusion in our analysis.