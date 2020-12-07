Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Shock The Queen, Chris Hemsworth's Marriage Trouble, Brad Pitt's New Romance, And More Daily Gossip

Report: Miranda Lambert Accused Blake Shelton Of Cheating While They Were Married

OK! writes that Lambert puts the blame for her divorce from Blake Shelton squarely on him, and she long suspected him of cheating on her before they split. The report also says that Lambert's calling out Shelton's anger and jealousy, and even though she's totally happy with her new husband, there's still some resentment towards her country ex. This is what we found in our investigation of the story.