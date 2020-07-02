Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Secretly Splitting?

Is Prince Harry leaving Meghan Markle? A tabloid this week has reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are splitting, and Prince Harry is returning to England. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor.
“Harry Leaves Meghan!” cries the cover of the latest issue of Woman’s Day. The tabloid is claiming that Prince Harry has abandoned his wife and infant son Archie to return to England in secret. The evidence? An unidentified source is quoted as saying there is “movement” at Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes’ home on the Windsor Castle grounds. “Harry could be in there,” the source speculates, adding, “or possibly their staff.” The tabloid adds that the couple “have been very quiet on social media of late,” even neglecting to make an Instagram post for Father’s Day.
Markle “has to be blindsided by him leaving like this,” a supposed “friend” says. “Their life [in LA] is nothing like Meghan had promised… so far they have been stuck in isolation, have failed to get their non-profit Archewell charity off the ground, and she is yet to score a big acting role to get money coming in.” This supposed pal finishes by suggesting that “sneaking off like this in the middle of a city gripped by a pandemic and racial tensions…is not usually the actions of a happy husband who has so many times sworn to protect his family. Something very serious must be afoot.”
Gossip Cop is quite frankly getting very tired of debunking these types of stories. The tabloids are barely even trying here. The entire story is based on an unnamed source who says, with zero evidence to back up their claims, that somebody has been in Frogmore Cottage, who might have been Prince Harry. That’s it.
As for the Sussexes being mysteriously quiet on social media — well, it’s not a mystery. On March 30, they announced that they would no longer be posting to the official @sussexroyal Instagram account or updating the Sussex website. Which isn’t surprising, considering, you know, that whole stepping back from royal duties thing. If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had continued posting, the tabloids would likely all be whining that how dare they keep using the Sussex brand name when they’ve shirked their royal responsibilities. They just can’t do anything right, it seems.
Finally, to say they “failed to get Archewell off the ground” is incredibly inaccurate. Rather, they announced two weeks ago that they would be delaying the charity’s launch in order to focus their time and energy supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and helping fight the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t a failure on their part, it was understanding that some issues take precedence over others. They also recently signed with Harry Walker, a public speaking agency that also reps Barack and Michelle Obama — so while it may have taken a few months to adjust to their new lives away from the royal family, it seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making progress on their new path.
To be honest, Gossip Cop isn’t the least bit surprised that Woman’s Day has published yet another bogus story slamming the Sussexes for no apparent reason other than spite. Earlier this month, the tabloid claimed that Kate Middleton was worried about leaked pages of a diary Markle had supposedly kept. Clearly the tabloid doesn’t know the meaning of the word “leaked,” because no such diary pages were provided within its pages or anywhere else for that matter. And the rumor of a Middleton-Markle feud has become so toxic and widespread that Duchess Kate herself broke royal protocol to speak out against it.
Just a couple of days later, the outlet reported that Markle was “furious” after learning of Prince Harry’s Facebook account. It had recently been reported that Prince Harry had kept a secret Facebook account which featured his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in the profile picture. If that sounds bad to you, consider that the prince had deleted the account by 2012, long before he even met Markle, and that Markle gave Davy a friendly hug when she showed up to the royal wedding reception in 2018. There clearly isn’t any bad blood between them, and no reason to think Markle would be upset over an old social media account.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.