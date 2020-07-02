Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Secretly Splitting?

Finally, to say they “failed to get Archewell off the ground” is incredibly inaccurate. Rather, they announced two weeks ago that they would be delaying the charity’s launch in order to focus their time and energy supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and helping fight the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t a failure on their part, it was understanding that some issues take precedence over others. They also recently signed with Harry Walker, a public speaking agency that also reps Barack and Michelle Obama — so while it may have taken a few months to adjust to their new lives away from the royal family, it seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making progress on their new path.