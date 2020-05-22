Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Renewing Their Vows In America?

According to New Idea, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are throwing a second wedding ceremony now that they’ve stepped down as royals and moved to Los Angeles. A shady, unnamed “source” claims that the couple “love the idea of an intimate ceremony with their closest friends and family,” in contrast to the lavish royal wedding they had in 2018. Apparently, “speculation is also rife” that the couple will attempt to get the ceremony promoted on the upcoming Canadian reality series I Do, Redo, which is hosted by Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney. “This will symbolize a brand-new start for them both practically and spiritually,” another supposed “insider” says, though the tabloid adds that the royal family are sure to see it as “just another insult.”