Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Renewing Their Vows In America?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renewing their vows in yet another supposed insult to the royal family? That’s what one tabloid is trying to tell you this week. Gossip Cop can correct the claim: it’s false.
According to New Idea, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are throwing a second wedding ceremony now that they’ve stepped down as royals and moved to Los Angeles. A shady, unnamed “source” claims that the couple “love the idea of an intimate ceremony with their closest friends and family,” in contrast to the lavish royal wedding they had in 2018. Apparently, “speculation is also rife” that the couple will attempt to get the ceremony promoted on the upcoming Canadian reality series I Do, Redo, which is hosted by Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney. “This will symbolize a brand-new start for them both practically and spiritually,” another supposed “insider” says, though the tabloid adds that the royal family are sure to see it as “just another insult.”
Of course, it wouldn’t be a story about the Sussexes without finding some way to insult Markle, and so the tabloid makes sure to mention her supposed “diva behavior.” The outlet borrows a quote from the Daily Mail, to which an unnamed cameraman apparently said, “I don’t think she deserves the attention. I wasn’t impressed with her and I’m just surprised she charmed [Prince Harry].” The tabloid finishes this story with a suggestion that once the COVID-19 lockdown lifts in Los Angeles, “it’s thought” that Prince Harry and Markle will “host a big, star-studded reception” for all their new Hollywood A-list friends. “It’s typical of their tone-deaf mentality,” the spiteful tipster adds.
Well, if the unnamed cameraman attempting to sell his story to a tabloid isn’t “impressed” by Markle, clearly there’s no redemption for her, right? It’s not as though she’d have any reason to be standoffish to the British media who have followed her every move, criticized her appearance and taken every shot they can at her, right?
On top of being disrespectful, this story is simply incorrect. Gossip Cop already debunked this rumor in late April when it was published in Heat. And by the way, that quote from the suspicious insider - “this will symbolize a brand-new start for them both practically and spiritually” - was used verbatim in that article, given by a supposed “royal insider.” This whole story is just ripped from a month-old article from a different outlet, just with a few details tweaked.
The “vow renewal” rumor It was bogus then, and it’s bogus now: first, this tabloid says that Markle and Prince Harry want an “intimate ceremony” with just the people closest to them, then it insists the Sussexes are trying to have it broadcast on a Canadian television show, and then adds that they want to have a star-studded reception. Which one is it? The tabloid is clearly just making up stuff as it goes.
And why are tabloids so focused on convincing you that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have it out for the royal family? They have made it perfectly clear that their beef is with the British tabloid press, not Prince Harry’s family members. There’s no reason to think they would plan a whole second wedding ceremony just to stick it to the monarchy. And you might recall that the Daily Mail, which printed that quote from the resentful cameraman, was one of the major outlets that Markle and Prince Harry announced they would cut ties from.
This is hardly the first time Gossip Cop has caught New Idea publishing spiteful nonsense about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In February, the untrustworthy tabloid insisted the Duke and Duchess were getting a divorce. In April, Prince Harry was supposedly ditching Markle and their baby son Archie and returning to the UK alone. This publication needs to seriously reassess its purpose on this earth and reconsider why it’s so focused on attacking a couple who, by all reliable accounts, really don’t deserve it.