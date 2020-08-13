Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Moving To A Farm In California?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking to leave Beverly Hills and move to a farm? One tabloid says it is so, so Gossip Cop will take a look.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when they announced their plan to step back from royal duties. Since the move to the United States, they’ve been living at Tyler Perry’s mansion in Beverly Hills. OK! is reporting that the Sussexes are scouting a more permanent residence “in the California countryside to set up a home and a working farm.”
A dubious source claims that “Meghan’s dream is to own horses” so the couple would like to “grab a plot of land so they can build stables and have other livestock.” The tabloid says the two “need more privacy,” which is hypocritical because it’s tabloids that force the two to need such privacy. The two are apparently “looking in the Montecito area, but aren’t opposed to broadening the search.”
The heart of this story is correct, so it seems a stopped watch is right twice a day. Page Six reports that the Sussexes have purchased a home in Santa Barbara, adjacent to Montecito, and have been living there since early July. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the move, and said “they have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival.”
While the couple has purchased some property, there’s no report as to what kind of home it was, so the idea that they want to get livestock and become self-sufficient is still in doubt. While the Sussexes are animal lovers, there doesn’t seem to be any evidence that Markle has always dreamed of owning horses either. Plus the Sussexes aren't shopping; they've already bought some property.
This move to Santa Barbara also debunks an earlier story from this tabloid about a move to New York. Back in June, unnamed sources said “they feel like prisoners” and sought anonymity in the big apple. Gossip Cop busted that story when it happened, and this move makes it all the worse.
This tabloid also has a rough track record with other Sussex stories. In March, it claimed Markle was seven months pregnant, but that was obviously false seeing as no second baby has arrived. In July, it claimed the couple took a Bahamanain vacation to soothe marital woes. This vacation would’ve happened at the same time as the actual move to Santa Barbara, and travel is still restricted due to the pandemic.
Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a more permanent home in California, but the details of this tabloid story were still incorrect.
