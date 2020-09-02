Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Join The Obamas And Ink Production Deal With Netflix

Speculation over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal family life has been rife in the tabloids and it turns out that every single tabloid got it wrong, just as Gossip Cop has reported. Today, Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a production deal that was first reported in the New York Times, but confirms all the reporting we’ve done for months. Like Michelle and Barack Obama, their projects will likely be dedicated to promoting important causes the duke and duchess support.