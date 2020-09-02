Sienna Miller Has Been Romantically Attached To Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson And Others Celebrities Sienna Miller Has Been Romantically Attached To Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson And Others
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Join The Obamas And Ink Production Deal With Netflix

Meghan Markle on the left, Prince Harry on the right, smiling.
(ComposedPix Shutterstock.com)

Speculation over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal family life has been rife in the tabloids and it turns out that every single tabloid got it wrong, just as Gossip Cop has reported. Today, Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a production deal that was first reported in the New York Times, but confirms all the reporting we’ve done for months. Like Michelle and Barack Obama, their projects will likely be dedicated to promoting important causes the duke and duchess support.

Don't Expect A 'Suits' Reboot

Just last week, Gossip Cop busted New Idea when it claimed that Meghan Markle was “eyeing a return to Suits,” the show where she first gained fame. The problem is, Suits ended production last year. There is no show for Markle to return to. And if you are wondering if Netflix could revive it as part of this new deal, that’s doubtful. In a statement, Markle and Prince Harry say,

Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already spent a good chunk of their post-royal life doing charity work, including visiting a pre-school earlier this week to help plant a new garden. They planted Forget-Me-Nots in honor of the Prince's mother, Princess Diana.

The children of the Preschool Learning Center at our Metro Hollywood building in Los Angeles got a wonderful surprise...

Posted by McCormack Baron Companies on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Prince Harry Just Worked With Netflix

Last week, Netflix debuted Rising Phoenix, a new documentary about athletes and where they find the inspiration to be great. Prince Harry appears in the film, speaking about the Invictus Games, one of his most beloved causes. While it was also reported that the royal couple met with NBC, it seems likely that Netflix bowled them over with an offer.

Netflix isn’t afraid to spend money, and inking a deal with the Sussexes feels very reminiscent of the deal it has with the Obamas, another frequent subject of bogus tabloid stories. While the financial details weren’t disclosed, it’s safe to assume it’s worth a lot of money. For all those tabloids out there wondering how the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were going to pay for their security, this is the answer they're looking for.

