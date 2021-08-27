Gossip Cop

Royals

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Introduce Kate Middleton To Lilibet Via FaceTime?

A
Ariel Gordon
6:00 am, August 27, 2021
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry walk together outside
(Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce her new daughter, Lilibet, to Kate Middleton? One tabloid insists the Sussexes let Middleton meet her new niece over video call. Gossip Cop investigates.

Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton ‘Putting Their Rift Behind Them’?

A recent edition of New Idea reports that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton seem to have put their differences aside so that baby Lilibet can have a relationship with her royal relatives. This report comes after Middleton revealed at the G7 Summit that she “can’t wait” to meet the Sussexes’ baby girl.

“Kate publicly speaking so warmly about her happiness of Lili’s arrival and her excitement to meet her on Zoom really tugged at Harry’s heartstrings,” one source dishes to the tabloid. Apparently, it was Prince Harry that reached out to Middleton and offered to introduce her to Lilibet through FaceTime.

The magazine concedes that Markle is still “reluctant” to let Lilibet have a relationship with her “aunty Kate” because she “isn’t her biggest fan.” But the magazine insists Middleton is doing all she can to heal the rift between their families. “Kate hates being caught in this family feud,” an insider explains, “She feels that while Meghan and Harry have behaved in a disappointing manner, a family is only strong when it’s united not divided.”

Baby Lilibet Meets ‘Aunty Kate’?

So, is it true Harry and Markle introduced Lilibet to Middleton? While it’s possible, all we can say is that no credible account of this alleged call exists. Since this report was published last month, no other outlet has confirmed the story. Middleton certainly expressed her desire to meet Lilibet, but there’s no public record of them ever actually getting to meet.

That being said, we doubt this is because Markle has some feud with Middleton. Despite the tabloids’ attempts to stir up drama between the duchesses, they’ve never publicly expressed any dislike of one another. This is clearly just another attempt to once again cause drama over Markle and Middleton’s alleged rivalry.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton

But this isn’t the first time New Idea has tried to stir the pot between Markle and Middleton. Last year, the magazine claimed Middleton broke down in tears in an “exclusive interview” about Markle. Then the outlet alleged Middleton’s secret diary had been leaked and exposed her hatred towards Markle. The magazine also reported Middleton was a “surprise witness” in a lawsuit against Markle. And more recently, the publication claimed Middleton was flying to LA to confront Markle and Harry. Obviously, New Idea is far from trustworthy when it comes to the duchesses.

