Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Having Marriage Problems According To A Body Language Expert

The Two Are Working Together As Parents and Professionally

The Sussexes would not do this call if they were in relationship trouble. They would not be working together as producers for Netlfix, nor would they be launching the MWX Foundation together, or doing as much charity work as they've been doing together. We can judge their actions and see the two are in lockstep, or you can listen to this alleged expert who thinks biting his lip must only mean Harry is “holding back comment.” This article is patently absurd.