Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Not ‘Confirmed Baby #2’ Despite Tabloid Report

Last October, a tabloid claimed that Meghan Markle was pregnant with her second child. Nine months later, Gossip Cop decided to take a look back on Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex and that woeful pregnancy rumor.
It was Woman’s Day who claimed that the Sussexes were awaiting the arrival of a second child. The evidence? “Meghan could not stop touching her stomach” at the WellChild Awards, one single “onlooker” told the magazine. This single report of Markle touching her stomach was enough for the the tabloid to leap to the conclusion that she “must be three months along.” This means baby number two should have arrived in May.
Gossip Cop debunked this story at the time, citing just how flimsy the evidence in question was. All people touch their stomachs from time to time, but not all of us are three months pregnant. Furthermore, May has come and gone and the former-royals are still a family of three, not four. Markle should have had this alleged second child in May, so it looks like we got this bust right.
Since October 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously took a step back from the royal family. They have now moved to California, where they are keeping safe from the pandemic with their 1-year-old son Archie. The move to the United States was and continues to be a major news story on both sides of the pond, but by all accounts, the couple appears to be happily living as private citizens.
Baby rumors and the royal family are a match made in tabloid heaven. This same publication did an almost identical “three months along” pregnancy story about Kate Middleton. Three months seems to be the sweet spot for pregnancy lies, as it’s long enough to feel official but short enough that the person wouldn’t necessarily be showing yet. In any case, we debunked this story, too, for relying on hearsay instead of actual facts.
This tabloid doesn’t have any inkling of insight into Meghan Markle’s personal life. A few weeks ago, it reported that Prince Harry had left Markle to return to England. Apparently, Harry was upset that the launch of their non-profit Archewell had to be pushed back due to COVID-19, so he left his wife and son. Yeah, Gossip Cop doesn’t think so. Here’s hoping these former royals can one day escape the relentless press coverage of international tabloid media.
This is hardly the only Markle pregnancy rumor Gossip Cop has busted. Earlier this month, Life & Style had a cover story claiming “Meghan’s pregnant!” They offered no evidence beyond “whispers” that she was, you guessed it, three months along. We called out this tabloid just as we've busted all the others for a lack of evidence and over-reliance on shady sources. The news of a new baby from this pair of public speakers will be international and impossible to avoid. Keep checking Gossip Cop for the truth about any royal news.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.