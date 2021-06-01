Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have ‘Miserable’ Anniversary Amid Royal Family Feud?

Was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding anniversary less than celebratory? That’s what one tabloid’s reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘No Flowers, No Cards’ For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

According to the most recent edition of Life & Style, what should be the “happiest time of their lives” may be one of the most stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Harry recently sat down for another interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, where he revealed even more about his childhood in the royal family. Apparently, the interview has further deepened the rift between Harry and the rest of his family. And as the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary, “some people they were expecting to hear from never reached out,” an insider tells the tabloid.

Harry and Markle may have even felt overshadowed by some royal news. It was recently announced that Harry’s cousin Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child. While the couple is happy for Beatrice, they feel the timing was off. According to the inside source, “Meghan would never publicly admit it, but she thinks it was mean,” adding, “it feels very pointed.”

While Prince Harry stands by what he said on his interview, his royal relatives aren’t very understanding. “Queen Elizabeth seems to finally be distancing herself from Harry,” the source confides, casting an even darker shadow on the couple’s anniversary. The insider ends on a bittersweet note, insisting, “Harry and Meghan have a bright future ahead of them, but only if they can get past all the drama and stress.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Shut Out By Loved Ones’?

So, is it true that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding anniversary was grim? That doesn’t seem to be the case. While it’s true the royal family made no public congratulations to the couple, there’s nothing to suggest it was expected or that their day was ruined by it. On the contrary, in the past the couple has celebrated their anniversary privately. The couple even has a special gift-giving tradition where they give each other thoughtful themed gifts to celebrate the special day.

Furthermore, it doesn’t seem like Harry and Markle were expecting any sort of gestures. On the contrary, the couple took the day to give back. To celebrate their special day, Harry and Markle announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is building a community relief center in Mumbai, India. The city was hit significantly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and Harry and Markle want to do what they can to aid them in their time of crisis.

It seems the duke and duchess are maintaining their dedication to using their platform to give back. That can also be seen in Harry’s new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, which seeks to normalize people’s struggle with their mental health. While the tabloids continue to paint Markle as a vindictive wife angry that her cousin-in-law announced her pregnancy, it’s obvious she’s maintaining her dedication to philanthropic pursuits.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

It’s clear Life & Style has it out for Meghan Markle. Last year, the tabloid reported that Markle was “desperate” to be more famous than Kim Kardashian. The magazine then claimed Markle was starring in a movie with Tom Cruise. The publication even made the ridiculous claim that Markle and Prince Harry had plans to “redo” their wedding reality-tv style. Obviously, the tabloid doesn’t have a clue what goes on in the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

