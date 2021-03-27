Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Dumped’ By Netflix?

Shortly after signing what’s believed to be a $200 million, multi-year production deal with Netflix, did the streaming service regret Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s contract? Back in January, one tabloid ran a story suggesting that Netflix was dumping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Gossip Cop reveals what’s advanced since then.

Netflix is Less Than Thrilled With the Duo

Referring to them as under-performing golden geese, New Idea purports that Netflix is unhappy after signing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “Word around town is that, despite the big game they talked at pitch meetings, Netflix isn’t happy with what the Sussexes are coming up with, which might be why there hasn’t been a peep about what they’re working on from Netflix’s publicity team,” a Hollywood source apparently exclaims.

This tabloid, then, refers to a gossip blind that teased that “the ones who hold the purse strings aren’t pleased with the alliterate one — the writer’s nickname for Meghan — because it wasn’t supposed to become a vanity project but it’s becoming one already.” Basically, they used another phony anonymous gossip column to back their story, so this evidence, let alone statement, contains little reality.

Yet, the tabloid’s source continues, “This seems to be about Meghan, which ties in with the Netflix rumors. I haven’t seen the terms of their agreement, but Netflix isn’t going to keep people around who aren’t impressing them. If Meghan and Harry had this deal ripped out from under them, their finances could end up in serious trouble.” All of this publication’s evidence and accusations about the couple, but especially Markle, seem more like personal attacks.

Spotify Didn’t Dump Them

At the very end of the story, they throw one final dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when they remind us these Netflix rumors spawned shortly after their Spotify venture, Archewell Audio, debuted with unmemorable download numbers. They obviously didn’t do their research because Spotify absolutely backed and defended the choice to collaborate with the previous Suits star and her beau.

When asked if they felt bad for paying them a lofty paycheck when artists receive much less, Spotify’s head of global affairs and chief legal officer responded, “Like a lot of our services, there is a market for certain talent because they command a certain amount of consumption” and compared the popularity of their content to Game of Thrones. Frankly, this was a rather polite way of reminding fans that Spotify is a business at the end of the day.

And just like that accusation is false, so is the hoopla about Netflix not approving their pitches or feeling like their deal is a mistake. In fact, a couple months prior to this story, Netflix had just debuted Prince Harry’s documentary about where athletes find inspiration in Rising Phoenix.

Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so popular, they’re also the target of frequent salacious speculation. Tabloids constantly come up with outlandish rumors concerning the two, ranging from Meghan Markle returning to Suits, which had hilariously already been cancelled, to the charitable workers being broke and homeless.

Gossip Cop is confident that while Prince Harry and Markle might have broken up with the royal family, they’re not being dumped by Netflix.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reese Witherspoon’s Favorite Outdoor Chair Is The Perfect Patio Accessory

Mark Harmon’s Exit From ‘NCIS’ Looks More Likely Than Ever With Latest Development

Prince Harry Claims Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Planning Secret ‘Double Wedding’ With Brad Pitt And Johnny McDaid?