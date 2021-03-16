Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Lying In Interview?

Were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry knowingly lying to Oprah Winfrey in their recent interview? One report consulted with a speech expert who says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex repeatedly told falsehoods during the interview. Gossip Cop investigates.

The cover story of the National Enquirer reports that Markle and Prince Harry were continuously lying during their tell-all interview. An insider says “Meghan is an actress. She’s taught Harry well how to play the role of the poor, innocent victim facing off against the world.” The couple used their acting skills to cover-up their lies. The tabloid uses evidence provided by a voice analyst to prove its point.

A source says Markle “isn’t tragically vulnerable! She’s always looking for a photo op.” The expert says voice stress analysis proves “their only regret is losing their royal perks.” Prince Harry was lying when he said “my life is always going to be about public service” because, as the analysis-expert says, “if that were truly the case he would not have bowed to Meghan’s wishes and would have continued to keep an active role as part of the royal family.”

Gossip Cop wants to pause here and say this is the point where the Enquirer quickly goes off a cliff. While it uses photos of voice levels, it never bothers to explain how this technology works or what specifically it proves. We’ll point out that a lie detector test, where breathing patterns and heart rate can be closely monitored, is worlds away from studying an edited television broadcast for information. Even under the best conditions, lie detector tests are notoriously unreliable and often inadmissible in court, so none of this story is believable.

Anyway, the so-called “voice-expert” says Prince Harry “continues to tell falsehoods. He does not contribute today and will continue to shy away from contributing in the future.” Prince Harry continues to do philanthropy on behalf of the royal family, so he most certainly is and will continue to “contribute.”

The article then continues to rag on Markle, and says her appearance was “all a cold, calculating act.” The article concludes with a source saying “the ugly truth is they’re using lies and deceit to enhance their Hollywood image… but if they’d stayed in the royal orbit, they’d have been rock stars.”

Gossip Cop genuinely has no idea what the tabloid is getting at with that last line. It somehow shows that the royal family’s fame is inherently better than the fame of the duke and duchess, which is rather bizarre. Since the tabloid never describes how the voice analysis proves these are lies, we’re gonna bust this story.

We also want to point out that this tabloid dramatically mischaracterizes Meghan Markle. It says she has a calculated “laid-back California image,” and is “always looking for a photo op,” yet she doesn’t even have an Instagram page. Markle was obviously on camera for her televised interview, but she seldom makes public appearances these days for anything other than charitable causes.

We busted this tabloid last week for claiming the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would net “$500 million” from the interview… but it never exactly explained where that money would come from. A few months ago, it claimed the they were broke and begging for money. It can’t keep its narrative about the duke and duchess’s finances straight.

The Enquirer called Markle a monster and christened Prince Harry “henpecked.” Its hatred of the royal couple is on display on a weekly basis. This weak story calls them liars, but gesticulating wildly toward “voice analysis” hardly constitutes actual evidence. This story is utter nonsense.

