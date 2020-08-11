Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'Broke And Homeless'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not, as one tabloid’s headline reads, “broke and homeless.” The couple has many enterprises at hand and are still happily quarantining in their temporary home in Los Angeles. Gossip Cop has the story.
Fresh off accusing Markle of ruining a wedding she didn't attend, Woman’s Day is now accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of being flat broke. The couple is staying at a mansion owned by Tyler Perry, who, according to the unreliable tabloid, is growing disgruntled at the couple because they bring too much attention to the neighborhood. One anonymous "insider" tells the tabloid that Perry is “sick of fielding calls from the neighbors complaining about how the area has become a hotbed of news crews.”
The reason for the destitution? Markle of course, who apparently wants “the best of the best.” It’s unclear what that entails really, as the article calls the Sussexes “couch surfers,” so they wouldn’t be buying furniture or paying rent. Even still, the tabloid will still criticize the duchess, and say “her tastes are exceeding their budget.”
The tabloid also points to legal fees as a source of financial woe. It is true that Markle will have to pay about $86,600 in legal fees for her lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday. However, that case is still in the midst of legal proceedings. Let’s just say Markle is good for it without even accounting for Prince Harry's ample finances, as she was reportedly paid over $50,000 per episode of Suits.
Why the neighbors would call the landlord and not, say, the police for noise complaints is anyone’s guess. Gossip Cop has busted stories in the past about the Sussexes being the “neighbors from hell.” We’ve even busted this same exact “broke and practically homeless” claim from another tabloid, Life & Style. The couple live in a private, gated community where the biggest nuisance is tabloid drones flying overhead. If the Sussexes are a distraction, it has nothing to do with the Sussexes.
This story is false. One round of legal losses has not bankrupted an heir to the British throne, and there’s no indication that Perry is about to evict the couple in the middle of a pandemic. The only evidence provided are flimsy quotes from untrustworthy sources.
Woman’s Day targets Markle with consistently outrageous stories. It loves pitting Kate Middleton against Markle especially, claiming Middleton was worried about Markle’s leaked diary. It claimed Markle was barring Middleton from ever seeing her unborn child. No diary has leaked and no baby has even been confirmed.
Just imagine if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry actually go flat broke and on the streets. Wouldn't that be kind of a huge deal? We think it would be in more than a few tabloids. This story is obviously far-fetched and completely untrue.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.