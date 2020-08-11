Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'Broke And Homeless'?

Lawsuits And Lavish Tastes Suck The Sussex Dry?

Fresh off accusing Markle of ruining a wedding she didn't attend, Woman’s Day is now accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of being flat broke. The couple is staying at a mansion owned by Tyler Perry, who, according to the unreliable tabloid, is growing disgruntled at the couple because they bring too much attention to the neighborhood. One anonymous "insider" tells the tabloid that Perry is “sick of fielding calls from the neighbors complaining about how the area has become a hotbed of news crews.”