Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Not Paying Back Taxpayers For Frogmore Cottage?

It shouldn’t surprise you to hear that the National Enquirer doesn’t have, shall we say, the best track record when it comes to reporting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In March, Gossip Cop shot down the disreputable outlet’s claim that Markle was ordering her husband to “get a job” out of a need for more cash. As far back as 2018, the tabloid was insisting that their marriage was crumbling just one month after their wedding. Hopefully you can see for yourself whether that one turned out to be true or not.