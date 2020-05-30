Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Neighbors From Hell'?

The rest of the article’s unsubstantiated complaints are about the Duke and Duchess not making small talk with their neighbors. It’s odd to complain about two people “keeping to themselves” in a gated neighborhood that people move to specifically for its privacy, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when socializing outside of the home is generally considered a public health risk. It seems as though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can never do anything right. So if for whatever reason you still need proof that they’re not actually that bad, here’s a report about how they helped deliver food to LA residents in need for the non-profit Project Angel Food, a sign that they are indeed trying to give back to their new community.