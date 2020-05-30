Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Neighbors From Hell'?

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the “neighbors from hell” in their new LA community? That’s what one spiteful tabloid cover is saying this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the cover of the latest Star, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the “worst neighbors ever” in the gated Los Angeles community that they‘ve been living in. “People pay millions to live there because it’s beautiful, private and peaceful,” a so-called “insider” asserts. “But with Harry and Meghan around, it’s become total chaos.” That “chaos” is supposedly due to paparazzi who have come to snap photos of the couple, helicopters flying over head to get aerial shots, and tourists and fans swarming the neighborhood.
The tabloid adds that Markle and Prince Harry have been “downright cold” to neighbors, on top of creating a nuisance. “They keep to themselves and aren’t the slightest bit friendly,” says a supposed neighbor. “When they take their dogs for a walk, they don’t make eye contact with anyone.” While the tabloid’s cover photo claims the couple are “closing down stores to shop,” the article itself walks this statement back by just saying that “locals predict they’ll ask stores to shut” so they can shop uninterrupted.
First, Gossip Cop should point out the hypocrisy of this tabloid for suggesting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the wrong because of the nuisance caused by gawking photographers. It undoubtedly is a huge pain for the couple – they’ve been plagued by a [barrage of drones combing their house for photos](https://www.thedailybeast.com/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-report-multiple-drone-flybys-to-lapd-will-now-pay-for-own-security?ref=scroll) – but who’s buying those paparazzi photos? Tabloids. It’s not Markle and Prince Harry’s fault that publications like this one constantly invade their privacy.
And once again this attempt to characterize the Sussexes, particularly Markle, as “divas” is straight nonsense. The worst thing the tabloid suggests they do is that bit about “closing down stores to shop,” but it can’t even confirm that they’re doing that. It’s just pure speculation.
The rest of the article’s unsubstantiated complaints are about the Duke and Duchess not making small talk with their neighbors. It’s odd to complain about two people “keeping to themselves” in a gated neighborhood that people move to specifically for its privacy, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when socializing outside of the home is generally considered a public health risk. It seems as though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can never do anything right. So if for whatever reason you still need proof that they’re not actually that bad, here’s a report about how they helped deliver food to LA residents in need for the non-profit Project Angel Food, a sign that they are indeed trying to give back to their new community.
It’s obvious that the tabloid would rather make up insulting lies about the Duke and Duchess than publish anything factual about them. Last Christmas, the magazine tried to claim that the Queen had kicked them out of the royal family because they didn’t spend Christmas with them. As Gossip Cop pointed out, though, Prince Harry and Meghan had spent the last two Christmases with the royals and were taking this one to be with Markle’s family. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who never suffer the level of media abuse as the Sussexes, frequently do the same thing.
Star’s affiliate publications haven’t had anything factual say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry either. Last month, the tabloid’s sister outlet, Life & Style, wrote that the Duke and Duchess were “broke and practically homeless” upon arriving in Los Angeles. Gossip Cop pointed to the many resources Markle and Prince Harry have at their disposal outside of the royal funds paid for with taxpayer money. The Sussexes still haven’t bought a home, but rest assured they’re not living on the street.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.