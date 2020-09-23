Truth About Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller’s Relationship Celebrities Truth About Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller’s Relationship
Royals

Prince Harry Accused Of 'Disrespecting' Princess Diana With Netflix Deal

Heat cover with text saying Meghan & Harry Final Betrayal with photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
(Heat)

In its cover story, one tabloid claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are betraying the royal family by working with Netflix. Prince William is reportedly angry over what this association will do to the legacy of Princess Diana. The production deal has made this a common story from the tabloids, so Gossip Cop is taking a look at the rumor.

The Final Betrayal Of Princess Diana

According to Heat, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand “accused of disrespecting Princess Diana’s memory.” There had been a shred of hope that the brothers could reconcile, “but William's now at his wits’ end” thanks to the Netflix deal. He’s angry because Netflix streams The Crown, so the Duke of Cambridge is “concerned that Meghan and Harry would align themselves to the same company that cashes on royal drama.”

Much of his anger is directly related to Princess Diana. An insider tells the tabloid, “It’s well known that the royals take a dim view of anyone who delves into Diana’s personal struggles,” which the next season of the series plans to do. The article cites an irate internet commentator who said, “First Harry betrayed his family and now his mum… are there no depths this pair will not sink to?” Sadly, “the geographical and emotional distances between the couples are now wider than ever” thanks to “Harry’s commercially minded Netflix decision.”

Prince Harry And Prince William Aren't Fighting Over Their Mother

Both Prince Harry and Prince William collaborated on the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, and the two issued a rare joint statement announcing their actual plans to honor their mother with a statue at Kensington Palace. The brothers are on the same page. This hasn’t stopped rag after rag from pushing the same story that Prince Harry’s Netflix deal is a direct betrayal of both his brother and mother.

New Idea said Prince William was livid over it. The National Enquirer claimed that Prince Harry would make a conspiracy theory documentary to honor his mother, and Star had a similar story before the Netflix news came out. Woman’s Day argued that a Princess Diana documentary was just a vanity project for Markle. Nearly every single tabloid under the sun is pushing this story because royal drama sells magazines, but that doesn’t make it true.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Frequent Targets

Heat has already claimed the Sussexes had burned their last bridge with the publishing of Finding Freedom, a book they did not contribute to whatsoever. Gossip Cop has also busted its claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have a vow renewal in Hollywood and also star in a reality show. It also falsely reported that Markle was pregnant. Clearly, these folks have no legitimate insight into the royal family, and so we're busting this story as bogus.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

