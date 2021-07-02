Prince Charles Would Rather Camilla Parker Bowles Die From Cancer Than Pay To Divorce Her?

Would Prince Charles rather let his wife Camilla Parker Bowles succumb to liver cancer than pay to divorce her? That was what one tabloid alleged back in 2019. Gossip Cop investigated the story last year, but we know a lot can change in twelve months. We’re taking another look at the wild rumor.

Camilla’s Dreams Of Ruling Dashed By Grim Diagnosis?

Back in 2019, the Globe reported Prince Charles was in between a rock and a hard place. According to the report, Bowles had been diagnosed with liver cancer early that year and had undergone an experimental treatment that had kept it at bay. In fact, Bowles was gearing up for her “lifelong dream of taking the throne beside Charles.” But her dream was crushed when Queen Elizabeth reportedly “ordered Charles cut out of succession to the throne, appointing Prince William and his wife, Kate, in his place.”

But that wouldn’t be the only bad news for Bowles, who was apparently told her liver cancer had returned around the same time. Bowles reportedly wasn’t going to take it lying down. According to the story, Bowles gave her husband a choice: Seize the throne or face a $450 million divorce and risk “the royals’ dirty secrets” getting out, including information linking Charles to Princess Diana’s death. And yet, Charles had a plan of his own.

Instead of bending to Bowles’ will, he figured he’d just pull his punches when it comes to fighting her cancer. As she sat on the waiting list for a liver transplant, the tabloid says he was neglecting using his power to bump her up the list. “He says it would be a public relations disaster if the royals were seen to steal a liver from a desperate young person. But the chilling truth is Camilla’s cancer is the answer to Charles’ prayers,” the insider explained.

Camilla Parker Bowles Has Information To Bring Down The Royal Family?

We’ll give this one points for creativity. This story was a wild ride that pulled out all the stops: cancer diagnoses, changes to the line of succession, and even conspiracy theories about Princess Diana’s death. It was obvious then there was no truth to the tabloid’s claims, but we can confidently say now, two years after the original story was published, that none of these claims have come to fruition.

There are no reputable reports claiming Camilla Parker Bowles was ever diagnosed with liver cancer, let alone diagnosed twice. The tabloids also love to claim Prince Charles is being skipped in the line of succession, but it simply isn’t true. Even if Queen Elizabeth wanted to name Prince William the next king of England, the line of succession is law and she cannot change it.

As for the royals’ “dirty secrets,” we don’t doubt the family has things they like to keep private. That being said, Princess Diana’s death has been beaten to death by conspiracy theorists, but there has never been any evidence to suggest the royal family had anything to do with it.

The Tabloid On Prince Charles

We’re hesitant to trust anything the Globe has to say about Prince Charles. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Queen Elizabeth was sending Charles to rehab. Then, the publication alleged Charles and Bowles were secretly separated. The magazine even asserted Queen Elizabeth had been deemed “unfit to rule” and Charles planned to seize the throne. Obviously, the Globe is no stranger to outrageous lies about the Prince of Wales.

