Prince Charles Willing To Let Camilla Parker Bowles Die Of Cancer To Avoid Costly Divorce?

Also, because it never hurts to point this out, Prince Charles will be the next king of England. Queen Elizabeth doesn’t control the line of succession to the throne, the U.K. parliament does. Prince Charles is the heir apparent and Prince William is second in line to the throne, but the only way he would ever become king before his father is if Prince Charles dies or abdicates the throne for whatever reason. Prince Charles actually has more control over whom the next king is then the queen.