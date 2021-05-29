Prince Charles Went ‘Ballistic’ After Queen Elizabeth Named Prince William The Next King?

Is Queen Elizabeth abdicating? One cover story reports she’s handing the throne over to Prince William, leaving Prince Charles in the dust, much to his fury. Gossip Cop investigates.

Queen Elizabeth Wants “To See William Rule?”

According to o Star, Queen Elizabeth cannot bear the pressures of being queen anymore. Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s dramatic exit and the death of her husband, she just can’t handle it anymore and is supposedly abdicating the throne. An insider says “the word in her inner circle is that she’s favoring William over Charles.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are both younger and “far more relatable to the public,” an insider says. Following Prince Philip’s funeral, Queen Elizabeth held a family summit to discuss succession. “After all the damage done by Harry and Meghan, the queen feels confident William and Kate have what it takes to save the monarchy,” a source says.

Prince Charles unsurprisingly did not take the news well. An insider said he “went ballistic,” and Camilla Parker Bowles “is fuming too.” Bowles thinks Middleton is to blame. A source says “the queen doesn’t dislike Camilla, but Kate has always been her favorite.”

A coronation ceremony is already in the works, with Prince Harry and Markle not on the invite list. Prince Charles is currently hoping Queen Elizabeth changes her mind and is pledging to work harder. The story concludes with a source saying “William is mature beyond his years and it’s important to Elizabeth to pass the crown to someone who’s popular.”

Tale As Old As Time

This narrative is probably the one Gossip Cop debunks the most. If Queen Elizabeth actually abdicated, it would be the story of the century. That news would be unavoidable, yet the story is limited to trashy tabloids. This is just another story using a potential succession crisis to sell magazines.

Bait And Switch

The cover of this issue of Star wants you to think the crown has already been handed down. It reads “King William & Queen Kate: It’s Official!,” yet the story itself says things are still in the planning stages. This is a classic bait and switch that promises a more salacious story than the tabloid is prepared to deliver.

This Isn’t Happening

Queen Elizabeth has made it clear that she will serve the commonwealth until she dies. She’s already returned to work. Furthermore, she has no real say in her succession. The rules of the throne are set by Parliament and can only be changed with a very public vote. Prince Charles will be king someday, no matter how young and popular Prince William may be.

Other Tall Tales

This tabloid recently blamed Meghan Markle for somehow jeopardizing Prince Charles’s place in the line of succession. Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was not a hit-piece on her father-in-law, so that story held no water. We also debunked its rivalry between Middleton and Bowles once before. No matter how many times Star tries to make this rivalry a thing, it’s still not a thing.

If Prince William does leapfrog his dad, you’ll hear about it in places far more reputable than Star. This story is just a lazy bait and switch story with no foot in reality.

