Prince Charles 'Unfit To Be King'?

Prince Charles has been the longest monarch-in-waiting in the history of England’s royal family. One tabloid claims to have a new government which explains why he would be “a terrible king.” Gossip Cop investigates.
The cover story of the National Enquirer reports a “new government dossier” will explain why Prince Charles is “unfit to be king.” The new report “has blown the lid off the secrets and scandals experts said torpedo the snooty blue blood’s lifelong dream of becoming king.” Prince Charles is, according to the dossier, “not fit to take the crown - and psychological and behavioral experts warn having Charles in charge will spell the end of the monarchy."
Once Queen Elizabeth sees the report “she’ll have no choice but to bypass Charles in favor of his son Prince William.” The report “dishes up details on his sex life,” exposes his “chilling link to his ex-wife Princess Diana’s death,” and “also details his alleged hush-hush battle with dementia.” The article concludes with a plea to Queen Elizabeth: she “must name William as her successor to save the monarchy.”
This narrative is immediately suspicious because it sounds more like a fabled tabloid tell-all than a legitimate government report. For one thing, the story never gets more specific than “government report” while simultaneously claiming to know the details of it. What part of the government? If it’s a covert investigation of Prince Charles, then how would an American tabloid like the Enquirer know its details?
Gossip Cop could not find any more information about this inflammatory report. If it actually existed, then why wouldn’t literally any other outlet have a story on it? If the British government really did conduct an investigation which linked Prince Charles to Princess Diana’s death, surely that would be front-page news all over the globe, and especially in London. Are we to believe a tabloid with a small staff based in Florida has the goods and not one paper in the United Kingdom? It's ludicrous.
The final sign that this story is bogus is its final plea. As Gossip Cop has specified time and time again: Queen Elizabeth has no control over the line of succession. The rules are strict and controlled by Parliament, not the monarchy itself. Even if this report was real, and we’re dubious, to say the least, we’d still bust this story because it’s simply not Queen Elizabeth’s decision to bypass Prince Charles for Prince William.
This story also has a bad reputation when it comes to royal stories. It claimed Meghan Markle had stolen Princess Diana's jewelry, which never happened. Last year it claimed Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish was for Prince William to bypass his father and become king. Obviously, that didn’t happen.
Last April, we also busted the Enquirer’s story that Prince Harry had been ordered to come home by Prince Charles. Prince Harry has yet to return to England since leaving last year. This tabloid has no legitimate insight into the royal family, let alone access to secret “government” dossiers, so Gossip Cop is is confident in debunking this story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
