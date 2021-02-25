Prince Charles Trying To Get Custody Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it clear that they plan on raising their family their own way in America. One tabloid believes this has rattled Prince Charles so much that he’s could try and attain custody over baby Archie. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Let Me See My Grandkids’

The cover story of Woman’s Day sees Prince Charles and Meghan Markle fighting over his ability to see his grandson Archie. A source said, “Charles sees Archie in the odd Zoom call – enough to see that he’s growing up to be the spitting image of young Harry.” This chokes up the heir to the throne, who “gets very emotional” at seeing the comparison. He’s now “desperate to have his family reunited before it’s too late.”

Prince Charles sees the citation as “terribly cruel.” The article then says the Sussexes should be more careful, for they “fail to remember” that “once Charles becomes King, Archie technically becomes his.” A 1717 law says “the sovereign has ‘full legal custody‘ of minor grandchildren,” and Prince Charles could use this law if he wanted.

A source says,” Charles is stunned that Archie is effectively estranged from his own flesh and blood, and it would be no surprise if this law danced on the edges of his consciousness.” Prince Charles “has no interest in an ugly custody battle.” He could still leverage this law to “make things very difficult for Harry and Meghan.

He Cannot Do That

This “1717 law” is not a law at all. It’s an archaic royal prerogative invented so King George I could keep his grandchildren under the control of the state. This is not legally binding whatsoever. Furthermore, Archie is an American citizen, so any attempt to whisk him off to England could result in an international incident.

It’s very telling that this story of separation fails to mention COVID-19, which is the real reason for the Zoom calls in the first place. Were it not for the coronavirus, Prince Charles would have certainly spent more time with his grandson by now. While it is tragic that generations are being forced to separate due to the virus, this story viciously miscasts this separation as a deliberate slight against Prince Charles.

Other Trashy Royal Stories

Gossip Cop regularly busts this tabloid for its insipid coverage of the royal family. It claimed Markle had a meltdown on Archie’s birthday, but that was completely made-up. We also busted its story that Markle was threatening the royal family with a Princess Diana documentary. Prince Harry, and by extension Meghan Markle, and Prince William are, in fact, on the same page regarding how to honor their late mother, so that story was obviously false.

In January 2020, Woman’s Day ran a front-page story about Prince Harry and Markle getting a divorce, and later claimed the Sussexes were “broke and desperate.” The two are still together, and their slew of lucrative media deals will allow them to live comfortably for a long time. Prince Charles is not going to take custody of baby Archie, nor could he even if he wanted to, which he doesn’t, so this story is totally bogus.

