Prince Charles Traveling To America To Strip Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Of Their Titles?

Has Prince Charles arrived in the United States to confront Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? One tabloid claims that he’s arrived for a showdown. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Charles’ USA Showdown’

The cover story of New Idea has a photo of Prince Charles exiting an airplane beside the words “Charles Arrives In US To Strip Titles.” The story says that “it’s unlikely that the doting grandfather will be visiting Harry, Meghan and their children at their Santa Barbara home anytime soon.” He’s actually “planning a trip to America ‘within months,’” but he’ll be in Washington DC, not Santa Barbara.

Prince Charles is instead coming to America “to meet with US President Joe Biden and his climate-change envoy, John Kerry, to discuss the environment.” He could see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they travel from California, but a source “speculates the Prince of Wales may save that conversation for a separate US visit.” The article concludes by saying this lack of a visit “goes to show how quickly the relationship between father and son is disintegrating.”

Well…That Settles That?

This tabloid is notorious for publishing bait-and-switch stories. Gossip Cop has already busted it for claiming that Queen Elizabeth was in LA, only to immediately backtrack and say she was planning a trip. It ran the same tactic in a story about Kate Middleton going stateside for a Sussex confrontation. These stories couldn’t keep this ridiculous charade up for a full story.

Even according to this lazy standard, this Prince Charles story stands out as an extremely blatant bait-and-switch. It couldn’t get out of the very first paragraph without directly contradicting the front page. This story immediately busts itself and is impossible to take seriously.

The trip this tabloid describes doesn’t appear to be happening either. COVID-19 has made international travel a no-go, and it’s unlike Prince Charles to travel to America on a whim. He’s only been a handful of times in the last five years, and there are no current plans for a state visit to happen. Not only is this story a bait-and-switch, but both the bait and the switch are totally false.

Other Royal Tall Tales

New Idea has repeatedly demonstrated an utter lack of insight into Prince Charles’ personal life. It claimed that he and Camilla Parker Bowles were being torn apart on their anniversary, yet they’re still together. To cover up that bogus narrative, it then reported that the two were having a public vow renewal to raise the nation’s spirit.

This vow renewal was never planned, but that wasn’t even as far-fetched as the story about Prince Charles getting caught with Markle’s mother. Suffice to say, you should never trust a New Idea story about Prince Charles.

More News From Gossip Cop

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Kesha Bares Cheeks On Instagram, Uses ‘Butt Kisses’ To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Jenna Bush Hager On The Outs At The ‘Today Show’? Here’s The Latest

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud

Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Net ‘$500 Million’ For Interview