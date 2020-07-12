Prince Charles To 'Share The Throne' With Prince William And Kate Middleton?

There’s also this weird running narrative in the tabloids that Prince Charles is somehow taking the brunt of the blame for his brother’s controversies. He’s not—these sketchy outlets are just looking for new ways to get Prince William on the throne faster. In December, the New York Times noted that his brother’s scandal had led Prince Charles to assert quite a bit of authority over the situation. It was reportedly Prince Charles who pressed his mother to strip Prince Andrew of royal duties when the scandal emerged, leading some British publications to label him a ”king-in-waiting.” It’s only in the tabloid media’s weird fantasy world that Prince Charles is somehow incapable of ruling alone.