Prince Charles To Rehab, Princess Beatrice’s Divorce, And More Royal Gossip

The royal family is facing an extreme amount of scrutiny at the moment due to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s insightful interview with Oprah Winfrey. Given the royal family’s pre-existing fame and drama, we already had our hands full investigating gossip about them. Here are some of the rumors you may have missed about the rest of The Firm.

(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Princess Beatrice, Husband Divorcing After Six Months Of Marriage

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front as a couple, there are royal relationships that may not be quite as strong. According to one outlet, Princess Beatrice has already approached the queen over the possibility of her leaving her husband after less than a year of marriage. We investigated the claim here.

(360b/Shutterstock.com)

Kate Middleton Flying To Los Angeles To Confront Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

The interview had implications for nearly every member of the royal family, including Kate Middleton. The cover story of New Idea says that Queen Elizabeth asked the Duchess of Cambridge to get Markle and Prince Harry to stop doing “further damage” to the crown by any means necessary. Here’s what we learned after checking out the story.

(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Net ‘$500 Million’ For Interview

Given that millions of people from across the globe tuned into Oprah’s interview, it likely brought in a great deal of money for CBS. One outlet says that the network wasn’t the only one to benefit financially from the event, reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a “$500 million motive” to sit down with Oprah. This is what we found in our investigation of the claims.

(Bikeworldtravel/Shutterstock.com)

Queen Elizabeth Sending Prince Charles To Rehab?

Royal insiders say that Queen Elizabeth is cracking down on her son’s increasingly worrying drinking habit after a few too many morning gins. “Charles’ booze consumption has been off the charts for years, but drinking first thing in the morning with his breakfast is a new low,” one of the sources says. Here’s what we found when we checked into the story.

(ACHPF/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Queen Elizabeth Removes Prince Harry From Royal Line Of Succession

In the wake of the groundbreaking interview, the Globe reported that Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the royal family order constitutional changes that would wholly remove the possibility of Prince Harry, his wife, or his son ever touching the throne. Here’s what you need to know about the line of succession.

(Chris Allan/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Andrew Scandal Bringing Down The Royal Family? What We Know

Then there’s the entirety of the Prince Andrew scandal. The disgraced royal seems to have faced less scrutiny than Meghan Markle did, but his association with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and questionable behavior during an interview seem like a far larger threat to the monarchy than an American woman. We looked into the reports about Prince Andrew’s effects on the royal family here.

