Prince Charles Telling Prince Harry To Get Divorced As Meghan Markle Tries To Stop Him From Becoming King?

Ever since Prince Harry admitted to Oprah Winfrey that he was not on great terms with Prince Charles, tabloids have had a field day creating stories about the estranged father and son. In the infamous March interview alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the red-headed royal admitted the future King of England had stopped taking his calls. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of these reports, so let’s take this opportunity and look back at some of the rumors.

Did The Sussexes Jeopardize The Throne?

Right after the interview aired all over the world, two tabloids claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only did their interview to “dethrone” Prince Charles. New Idea reported that when Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that royal family members were openly discussing what skin color their unborn child would have, Prince Charles took that as a personal attack. One source said, “Harry made it perfectly clear that he didn’t consider the monarchy particularly fit for purpose” and added that “the dismissal of his father was withering.”

Star ran a similar story, saying Prince Charles’ claim to the throne was at risk after the interview. Citing irreparable damage surrounding the unnamed racist allegations and Prince Charles, the outlet even alleged that the future king would not accept the crown when passed down to him. Of course, Gossip Cop debunked both stories, referencing Parliament’s laws of succession.

Forcing Prince Harry To Divorce Meghan Markle?

This past month, the National Enquirer ran a cover story claiming that Prince Charles confronted his son over a whole litany of issues when he was in London for Prince Philip’s funeral. The list of issues allegedly addressed included Prince Harry missing his grandmother’s birthday party to get back to his wife after the funeral and Markle “ripping the family apart.” The outlet claimed that Prince Charles even told his son that “he would only be welcomed back if he divorces ‘that American actress.’” If you think the article sounds nonsensical, Gossip Cop thought so too and deemed it false.

Did Prince Charles Banish Prince Harry Back To America?

Around the same time, the same publication also published a contradicting story that said that Prince Charles angrily sent his son home hours after Prince Philip’s funeral. “All his pent-up fury over Harry and Meghan [Markle] quitting royal duties, then slamming the royals as racists, just exploded. He’s hurt and humiliated by the scandals and drama Harry’s caused. He had enough – and told him to get out!” a royal insider declared. Citing sketchy sources and numerous other pieces of false royal reporting, Gossip Cop deemed the story false.

Prince Charles Isn’t Prince Harry’s Real Father?

Allegations that Prince Charles isn’t Prince Harry’s real father have continually resurfaced since the 36-year-old British Army captain was born. Two tabloids ran new stories supporting the allegations after the Oprah interview aired. Women’s Day reported that Prince Harry had learned the truth and told Prince Charles, “You’re not my father.” The Globe argued that new DNA evidence proved that Princess Diana’s riding coach James Hewitt was Prince Harry’s new father. With no real proof to back up their stories, Gossip Cop called both stories false.

