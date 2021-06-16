Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Prince Charles and Prince Harry don’t exactly have the best relationship these days. We know that the heir apparent stopped taking his son’s calls, but the birth of Lilibet Diana could help mend the relationship. Some tension definitely exists, and there’s a lot of speculation about the rift between the two. Here are some of the stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Prince Charles attempting to control his son.

Flying To America To Strip Prince Harry’s Titles

According to New Idea, Prince Charles had flown to American so he could strip Prince Harry of his titles personally. The title of this story said “Charles Arrives In US To Strip Titles,” but the article itself said he was only “planning a trip to America ‘within months.’” Not only that, but the article said he would be visiting President Joe Biden, not Prince Harry. This tabloid is notorious for its bait-and-switch stories, but this was still pretty egregious. Months have passed with no trip, so everything about this story was false.

Ordering Prince Harry Home

According to the National Enquirer, Prince Charles was ordering Prince Harry to come home amidst fears that Queen Elizabeth could get COVID-19. The royal family was apparently in chaos as everyone feared for the worse. A year later and this story looks especially dumb. For one thing, international travel was all but impossible because of the coronavirus. Both Prince Charles and Prince William ended up contracting the virus, but they recovered. Prince Harry returned for the funeral of Prince Philip, but that was nearly a year after this story came out. Gossip Cop debunked this story over a total lack of evidence.

Prince Charles Ordering A Divorce

The royal family has lost a great deal of power since the days of King Henry VIII, but you wouldn’t know that from reading the tabloids. The Enquirer claimed that Prince Charles was ordering that Prince Harry divorce Meghan Markle and return to his place in the royal family. A source said Prince Charles “shockingly told his son he would only be welcomed back if he divorces ‘that American actress.’” Prince Charles apparently doubled down and “insisted divorce was the only way to save the royal family — and Harry himself.”

This article acted as if Prince Harry had been kicked out of England after Prince Philip’s funeral over his refusal to get a divorce. In reality, he was leaving England to spend time with his pregnant wife. Furthermore, he’s pretty content with his new life in California, so this story didn’t make sense in the first place.

Tabloids make far-fetched claims about Prince Charles and Prince Harry all the time, with demands and dethroning aplenty. These magazines are content to exaggerate and invent conflict in order to sell magazines, so you can safely disregard their reports.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

Reports: Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Desperate’ To Avoid $250 Million Divorce

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

News Miley Cyrus Shows Off Blue Thong In Cheeky Mirror Selfie Miley Cyrus shared a cheeky

Khloe Kardashian Blames Kris Jenner For ‘Tricking’ Her Into Taking Back Tristan Thompson?