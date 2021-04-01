Prince Charles Secretly Crowned King Of England?

Was Prince Charles crowned king at a secret royal ceremony? About six months ago, one tabloid suggested so. Gossip Cop revisits the story.

Prince Charles Becoming King?

Woman’s Day ran a story suggesting that Queen Elizabeth, who has publicly declared she will rule until the day she dies, was having second thoughts thanks to the pandemic. The outlet alleged that the queen and Prince Charles had been quietly planning an abdication followed by a private coronation. Considering the royals aren’t known for any sort of lowkey ceremonies, this implication is pretty nonsensical. But the tabloid’s sources further fluffed the story, saying, “Prince Charles is disappointed he won’t get a coronation with all the bells, whistles, and adoration, but he accepts that’s quite impossible.”

Royally Wrong

First of all, Prince Charles is undoubtedly aware that abdication is a very important legal process that can’t just be decreed. Thus, if the queen merely alluded to abdicating or stepping down from the throne, it would make the headlines of every magazine, including much more reliable ones that this outlet.

Plus, the magazine utilized a classic clickbait tactic. Though the exact headline screamed that Charles was crowned king, the actual story doesn’t discuss any secret royal ceremony as promised on the cover and only suggests he may become king. Nonetheless, most readers can figure out that you don’t just secretly become the king of England. This was simply another poor attempt to rouse absurd excitement and a fear of missing out since the whole world would likely want to tune into an event that important.

Other Incorrect Prince Charles Chatter

As of late, the tabloids have taken a particular liking for creating outlandish chatter about Prince Charles. This same tabloid purported that after the fourth season of The Crown aired, fans were so outraged by the implications of his behavior that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were kicked out of their royal home. The implications in the TV show were indeed based on truth, but if he wasn’t asked to leave when the affair happened in real life, it’s not going to happen because of a TV show.

Another time, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Charles was planning a secret trip to America to bring the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Archie, back to Britain. Hilariously, their sources claimed it was so top secret that London’s top protection officers were unaware of this plan. But, don’t worry, this tabloid was aware! Unfortunately, their knowledge was nothing more than a made-up idea that’s completely bogus and baseless.

This tabloid is persistent, though. They don’t stop with Prince Charles. Last year they also alleged that Prince William’s COVID diagnosis was stirring a line of succession crisis and that Queen Elizabeth was passing the throne to Kate Middleton. Gossip Cop thinks this outlet needs to be as royally obsessed about getting their details correct as they are about the family in general.

