Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of pasta Lifestyle Innovative, Easy Recipe From ‘The Pasta Queen’ Will Break You Out Of Your Frozen Meal Rut

It’s easy to lean on jarred pasta sauce, frozen lasagna, and pizza. But this recipe from "The Pasta Queen" will get you out of your frozen meal rut.

 by Dana Hopkins
Unhappy couple sitting on bench. Lifestyle Are You In A Back Burner Relationship? Here’s How To Tell If You Are

Relationships can go stale for a lot of reasons. One way is by being in a back burner relationship. Here's how to tell if you're in one.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Caitlyn Jenner in a white blouse at a press conference Celebrities Caitlyn Jenner ‘Drowning In Debt’ Amid Failing Political Campaign?

Has Caitlyn Jenner gone completely bankrupt amid a failing political campaign? One tabloid claims that Jenner “doesn’t seem to care” that the people surrounding her are bleeding her bank account dry. Gossip Cop investigates further into the story.  Caitlyn Jenner Out Of Money?  According to the Globe, Caitlyn Jenner is struggling for money amid her […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
Alan Alda in a black coat and blue shirt Celebrities Alan Alda’s Alarming Appearance Has Friends Worried About His Health?

Are Alan Alda’s loved ones worried for his health? One tabloid insists the M*A*S*H star may never act again. Gossip Cop investigates. Friends ‘Fret’ For ‘Shaky’ Alan Alda? This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Alan Alda shocked his friends with his “shaky” TV appearance. During a recent late-night interview, Alda couldn’t seem to […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Royals

Prince Charles Secretly Crowned King In Private Coronation?

M
Matthew Radulski
5:00 am, September 1, 2021
Prince Charles in a brown coat and green kilt
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Is Prince Charles the reigning king of England? Twelve months ago, we confronted a cover story about the heir getting crowned in a secret ceremony. Let’s look back on that story to see what really happened.

‘Secret Royal Ceremony’

Woman’s Day proclaimed on its cover, “Charles Crowned King!” He and Queen Elizabeth “have been quietly planning for a fuss-free abdication followed by a private coronation.” Charles was apparently bummed out that he couldn’t have a more glitzy ceremony but understood that would be impossible in the age of COVID-19. Charles’s ascension meant Prince William and Kate Middleton would soon play bigger roles.

This was a pretty blatant bait-and-switch story. The cover claimed Charles was already crowned only for the article itself to say he was planning to be crowned. Elizabeth’s made it very clear that she will never abdicate, so this whole premise was unbelievable from the beginning. Throw in the fact that the royal family never has low-key coronations and Gossip Cop had more than enough information to debunk this story.

Did Queen Elizabeth Abdicate?

No, of course not. Every few months, some tabloid runs a version of this story, flipping between Charles and William as the new monarch, yet Elizabeth is still on the throne. If Elizabeth actually abdicated, then it would be an unavoidable news story not relegated to tabloid covers.

This past year has taught us the royal family has no desire for a private coronation. Something as small as a statue unveiling was given plenty of pomp and circumstance. Prince Philip’s funeral service was so heavily covered that it got a record number of complaints at the BBC. The royal family is closely associated with glitz and spectacle, so it’s extremely unlikely that Charles would ever see a private coronation.

Other Royal Myths

This outlet did not relent from its ridiculous royal coverage. It’s once reported that Charles was trying to kidnap Archie to keep him safe from the coronavirus. A few months later, he was apparently trying to win custody of his grandson. This abduction storyline was just absurd, so we easily debunked them.

This tabloid also maintains that Charles is not Prince Harry’s real father and that he’s living in hiding over his connection to Princess Diana’s death. Woman’s Day is not afraid to dabble in dangerous conspiracy theories. Charles and Harry may not be as close as they once were, but he’s not stealing children or anything like that. Charles will someday become the king, but that day did not happen one year ago.

More Trending News

Prince Charles Secretly Crowned King In Private Coronation?
Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation Rages On, New Revelations About Staffers Exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly ‘Ruffling Feathers’ In Hollywood With Over-The-Top Paychecks
Meghan Markle Critic Questions If She Actually Donated $3 Million Disney Salary To Elephant Charity
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.