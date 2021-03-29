Prince Charles Retiring To Italy, Prince William To Take Throne?

Has Prince Charles been harboring plans to move to Italy? That was the story in one tabloid not long ago. Gossip Cop wants to check back in and find out what happened to the prince’s travel plans.

Princess Diana Hinted At The Move Before?

New Idea claimed that Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, were finally tired of playing the waiting game and were pulling out of the race to be king altogether. The article traced the prince’s inclination towards Italy to some decades-old comments from Princess Diana.

According to the tabloid, the princess revealed in a 1995 interview with Newsweek that Prince Charles had a secret desire to live on a farm in Tuscany. At the time, the move would have left Princess Diana to prepare Prince William to succeed Queen Elizabeth when the time came.

The tabloid claimed that the time has come, and Prince Charles has decided to make the move he’s always dreamed of. The article insisted that this would be the best move for him right now. According to the report, such a change would allow him to peacefully live out his retirement in Italian bliss. The tabloid paints this as the more favorable option as opposed to more stressful years of waiting to take the throne. So, is Charles really leaving the UK?

Prince Charles Is Not Moving

Gossip Cop doubted the report when it came out, and even more so in the months that followed. Absolutely no further evidence has emerged to suggest that Prince Charles is relocating. In addition to the unlikely story, their evidence in Princess Diana’s comments are completely fabricated. In the suggested interview with the princess, nowhere did she mention Charles’ plans to move to Italy.

The article’s entire story is based in speculation and made-up comments from Princess Diana. There’s no reason to believe that Prince Charles has any plans to give up his spot in the line of succession. There’s even less evidence for his secret desire to settle down in Italy.

Tabloids Love To Invent Succession Drama

The tabloids have approached this same story from every angle. Late last year, Gossip Cop looked into reports that it was actually Prince William that was pushing Charles out of the line of succession. Then, earlier this month, Gossip Cop investigated a tabloid’s outlandish claim that Queen Elizabeth was trying to remove Charles from the line of succession. Tabloids even like to suggest that it was Princess Diana that had plans to put Prince William on the throne before his father. Despite the media speculation, the line of succession is concrete, and Prince Charles will follow Queen Elizabeth. No one in the royal family has a say in the matter, not even the queen.

