Prince Charles, Prince William Want ‘Unhinged’ Prince Harry Committed To ‘Mental Health Facility’?

Prince Harry has been very open about his recent mental health struggles, teaming up with Oprah Winfrey on the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See. The show is meant to dissect and debunk the stigma around mental health. One tabloid is claiming Prince Charles and Prince William are “desperate” to have the new American committed to a psychiatric ward for post-traumatic stress disorder related to his mother’s death. Gossip Cop investigates the allegations.

Prince Harry Has Dad And Brother Worried

In the new article, the Globe is connecting Prince Harry’s recent outspoken criticism of The Firm and the monarchy to his mental health. Apparently, Prince Charles and Prince William feel the same way. “They’re convinced he’s still unhinged over his mom’s death and wartime experience. They believe he’s suffering from PTSD and are desperate to have him put in a mental health facility where he can get treatment,” a secret royal source divulged.

The rest of the piece uses Prince Harry’s words against him, mainly from many of his recent interviews about his own mental health and realizing the environment he had been living in for the last 36 years was traumatic. The outlet then quotes the opinions of two real medical professionals, who have never treated the prince, as evidence of a psychotic break.

Is Prince Harry Headed For A Breakdown?

The main problem with the inaccurate article is that it contradicts public information. In the first episode of The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he had been receiving mental health treatment, i.e. therapy, for close to five years. In addition, the claim that he was facing mental repercussions from his military service is absolutely false. “The happiest times in my life was the 10 years in the Army—without question.” He went on to say he felt the same as everyone else for the first time in his life. He wore the same clothes, did the same duties, and was treated like any other soldier. That hardly sounds like someone that would have their family panicked about their health.

The publication does quote former a British Army serviceman who claims to have worked with the prince on military mental health issues as saying that the prince “disgusting” and “ a complete idiot” for apparently turning his back on his country and family. It is worth noting that the individual has a track record of speaking out against Prince Harry to any reporter who will listen, including the Sun and Mirror. The former military man is just one of many “witnesses” the rag used to fit their narrative, including the two doctors who have not met the prince and a number of secret sources.

Recurring Offenses

The Duke of Sussex’s mental health has long been up for debate by the tabloids, especially the Globe. In early 2020, the magazine used “palace sources” to claim wife Meghan Markle’s constant insistence to leave England caused the Prince to have a breakdown in Canada. Gossip Cop debunked the story. Prince Harry has been open enough about his mental health and personal struggles that we can’t find a reason to listen to these baseless tabloid reports.

