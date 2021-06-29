Prince Charles Prevents Archie From Receiving Titles, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Horrified’?

Is Prince Charles channeling his fury toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a new target? One report says he is cruelly going to prevent baby Archie from becoming a prince. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Charles Plays ‘Game Of Thrones’

According to Us Weekly, Prince Charles played the part of the proud grandfather when Lilibet Diana was born, but he’s privately seething. Insiders have learned that the Prince of Wales has banned his 2-year-old grandson Archie from receiving the royal title of prince. The source explains, “Charles had made it very clear to Harry and Meghan that their children will not receive royal titles.”

The titles are more than symbolic, as Prince Charles’s plan is for only official heirs to receive financial support and security. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a source says, “are horrified by the news.” Prince Charles insists that this is nothing personal, as he just wants to save the royal family some money by streamlining things. However, one source says he’s only doing it out of spite.

Prince Charles has reportedly never welcomed Markle’s version of the monarchy. This is another way to keep her at bay. Unfortunately, this petty move may have irreparable destroyed Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship. A source concludes, “This new drama has destroyed any hope there was that they’d heal their rift.”

What’s Going On With Prince Harry’s Titles

Tabloids have grown obsessed with titles ever since Prince Harry moved to America. Gossip Cop has already debunked many stories about Markle and Prince Harry abusing their titles for financial gain. It seems this fixation is trickling down to their children.

This story frames the stripping of Archie’s title as a heinous and petty thing to do. For that exact reason, Prince Charles is unlikely to do it. Sources tell People, a more legitimate source than the one in question, that Prince Charles’ streamlining plans likely do not extend to Archie and Lilibet Diana.

As it stands, Archie and Lilibet Diana will inherit their parents’ titles once Prince Charles becomes king. Obviously, we don’t know when that will happen, and plans can always change. Prince Harry moving to America looked impossible a few years ago, so nothing is ever truly set in stone.

Other Royal Tall Tales

Us Weekly has botched its royal coverage on many occasions. Last year, it claimed Queen Elizabeth was stepping down, but that never happened. It later reported that Prince William would leapfrog his father and become king.

Gossip Cop also debunked its claim about Kate Middleton bypassing Prince Charles as well. Taylor Swift was right to call out this outlet since it clearly doesn’t have a handle on its subjects.

