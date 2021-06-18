Prince Charles Planning Secret Trip To Rescue Archie From America?

Are Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles planning to “rescue” Archie from the United States? That was one tabloid’s story about a year ago. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

(Woman’s Day)

Prince Charles Planning To Bring Baby Archie Back To Britain?

Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day reported Prince Charles was hatching a top-secret trip to California to bring his grandson Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor back to the UK. The plan was being kept so far under the radar that “London’s top protection officers are said to be unaware of his plan.” Charles has reportedly tried convincing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to bring their son back to Great Britain and was prepared to go to America to further his efforts.

Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles’ concern was heightened by the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. An inside source told the tabloid, “They’re worried that Meghan and Harry aren’t fully protected in their new LA mansion and have a security detail that isn’t used to working with the royal family,” adding, “Back in the UK they have so many laws in place, people can’t get near the royals and especially their children.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

The most obvious hole in this story is, how exactly does this source know about Charles’s plan if it’s so secret even his security detail doesn’t know? Furthermore, at the peak of Covid, how was Charles supposed to get to the US? Gossip Cop knew this story was bogus at the time, but the year since has only further proven its insincerity. Not a single one of the magazine’s claims have come to fruition, and from what we can tell the distance between the Sussexes and Prince Charles has only grown.

The protests have passed, and the pandemic has loosened its grip on the country, and little Archie is doing just fine. He actually just turned two in May. In more recent news, Harry and Markle welcomed their first daughter to the world, and reports claim little Archie is ecstatic to be a big brother. The family seems to be doing just fine, and it’s only offensive to suggest anyone close to Archie doesn’t have his best interests in mind.

The Tabloid On Prince Charles

This is far from the first time Woman’s Day has been caught in a lie about Prince Charles. Back in April, the magazine reported Camilla Parker Bowles was moving out. Then the tabloid alleged Charles was “breaking down” over Prince Harry’s recent interview. Then the outlet claimed Markle and Harry were releasing “secret tapes” that could land Prince Charles in hot water. The publication even alleged Charles was angry at Markle for spending all of his money. Clearly, Woman’s Day is no authority on the royal family.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?