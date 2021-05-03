Prince Charles Ordering Prince Harry To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Did Prince Charles order Prince Harry to divorce Meghan Markle? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Harry ‘Hit With Royal Divorce Ultimatum’?

(National Enquirer)

A recent edition of the National Enquirer claims that Prince Charles is furious at his son Prince Harry for leaving England the day before Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “It was the last straw for Charles.” The insider continues, insisting he “was stunned his son couldn’t wait just 24 hours more to show respect for his grandmother — and felt compelled to rush back to his pregnant wife, Meghan.”

Instead, the inside source explains that “Harry headed back to his ritzy $14 million Santa Barbara mansion and Hollywood lifestyle, callously leaving his grieving grandmother on what should have been her big day.” The source goes on to claim that “Meghan ordered him back” since it was the longest the couple had been apart since their wedding day.

Prince Charles Confronts Prince Harry

Tensions apparently boiled over on a tense phone call between Charles and Harry. According to the tabloid’s “well-placed royal source,” Charles “called Harry selfish and blamed Meghan for ripping the family apart.” After recounting all the reasons he was angry with his son, including the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Charles “shockingly told his son he would only be welcomed back if he divorces ‘that American actress.'”

The source goes on, explaining how “Charles insisted divorce was the only way to save the royal family — and Harry himself.” Apparently, Prince Harry was met with the cold shoulder at Prince Phillip’s funeral, with many of his relatives refusing to acknowledge him. The insider concludes with the sentiment, “If Harry doesn’t divorce Meghan, I can’t see this rift ever being mended.”

Prince Harry Faced With Grim Decision?

So, did Prince Charles really demand Prince Harry to get a divorce? Of course not. Nothing in this article makes sense.

First of all is the issue of Prince Harry leaving before the queen’s birthday. If the royal family was so cold to Prince Harry as the insider describes, why would he feel welcome to stay any longer than he had? Besides, isn’t it much more likely that Prince Harry really was eager to return to his pregnant wife? The tabloid fails to explain what would be so sinister about that.

Besides, didn’t Prince Harry already leave the royal family? Why would Prince Charles’ alleged ultimatum carry any weight when Prince Harry clearly isn’t trying to return? The tabloid makes it clear that Prince Harry had supposedly snubbed the queen on her birthday and doesn’t care who in the royal family he’s insulting. With that being said, where does it fit in that Prince Harry wants to come home? It doesn’t add up. Clearly, there was never any truth to these “bombshell claims.”

The Tabloid On The Royal Family

Besides, it’s nearly impossible to trust the National Enquirer to report accurately on the royals. This is the same tabloid that inaccurately reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were broke and begging the royal family for money. The tabloid also likes to call Harry “pathetic,” claiming he’s trapped in a “nightmare marriage” to Markle. There have also been reports from the tabloid that Prince Charles was ordering Prince Harry to come home. And recently, the publication even claimed that Markle told the queen to “drop dead.” Clearly, accuracy is not a big concern to the Enquirer when it comes to the royals.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ruben Studdard: What The ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Doing In 2021

Report Claims Brad Pitt Starving In Wheelchair Because Of Angelina Jolie

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Meghan Markle Actually Expecting Twins?