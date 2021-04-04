Gossip Cop

Royals

Prince Charles ‘Ordering’ Prince Harry Home?

A
Ariel Gordon
9:00 am, April 4, 2021
Prince Charles in a suit
(Jerry Sliwowski/Shutterstock.com)

Did Prince Charles order Prince Harry to return home to England? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. So, did the duke heed his father’s orders? Gossip Cop wants to check in on the family one year later. 

Royal Family In Crisis? 

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer published an article alleging that Prince Charles’ case of coronavirus had sent the royal family into chaos. According to the article, fears over Queen Elizabeth contracting it had the royals scrambling. The piece claimed that Prince Charles ordered Prince Harry to come back home partly because of Prince William’s wishes to get his brother back in England if the worst was to happen. 

The article went on to claim that Prince Harry was torn over the decision. Apparently the Duke of Sussex initially agreed, but his decision launched his wife, Meghan Markle, into a frenzy. According to the magazine, the duchess had issued her husband an ultimatum. Prince Harry would have to choose between his wife and child or his royal duty overseas.  

But what of Prince Harry now? According to the article, Prince Harry’s lack of relocation would be in direct disobedience of his father’s orders. Did the duke choose his wife and child over his royal responsibilities? Well, not exactly. 

Prince Harry Stays In California 

Gossip Cop was suspicious of the article’s supposed insider. The source was allegedly privy to not only intimate conversations between Prince William and Prince Charles, but also a detailed interaction between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a world away. This, along with the complete lack of evidence, made it clear that the article’s events were most likely falsified.  

Clearly, Prince Harry isn’t disobeying his father’s orders because there were likely no orders to start with. In the time since, Prince Charles has made a full and uneventful recovery. Furthermore, from what we know, the queen was never in danger of contracting the virus. Prince Charles was in isolation as he made his recovery and was nowhere near the queen. We know now that there was no need to panic and force Prince Harry to come back home, as the article alleges. 

It also seems like there were never any plans for Prince Harry to leave California in the first place. From all reports, it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into their Santa Barbara home, and Prince Harry even started a new job there. When the couple left the UK, they left their responsibilities as part of the royal family. It’s unlikely such an eventful decision could be reversed by guilt-tripping from his father. 

The Tabloid Despises Meghan Markle 

This flimsy article is one of the National Enquirer‘s many attempts to demonize Meghan Markle in the press. Not long ago, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for claiming that Markle was psychologically evaluated and found to be a “bipolar narcissist.” The tabloid also falsely reported that Markle planned to trap Prince Harry by having another baby. Lastly, the magazine loves to report on how Harry is stuck in his “nightmare marriage” to Markle. It’s hard to trust this publication where Markle is concerned. 

