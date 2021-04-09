Prince Charles Moving Out After Fighting With Camilla Parker Bowles?

Has Prince Charles moved out of his and Camilla Parker Bowles‘ home? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop can clear things up.

Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Living Separate Lives?

A recent edition of Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Charles and Parker Bowles had hit hard times. The article alleges that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey has sent Prince Charles spiraling, and Parker Bowles just wants to get away. The article explains that she has been fleeing to the couple’s Wiltshire home whenever she can just to get away from Prince Charles. It claims that when Prince Charles has tried to accompany his wife on her retreats, she’s ordered him to leave.

The magazine insists that the couple is living separately now. According to the piece, this particular fit of Prince Charles is lasting longer than usual. It insists that Camilla Parker Bowles is struggling to cope. That being said, the article ends on a hopeful note that Charles will come around. It concedes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are a small matter for Prince Charles and his wife compared to the one on their horizon: taking the throne.

Prince Charles Not Moving Out

So, is Prince Charles moving out of his and Camilla Parker Bowles’ home? Not at all. This article is a classic bait-and-switch. The actual contents of the article don’t remain consistent in this claim. What the article actually alleges is that Parker Bowles is the one fleeing their home, but then claims that Charles has been marooned at their Gloucestershire home in her absence.

Furthermore, the rest of this article is fishy. The source claims to know quite a bit about the couple’s relationship and intentions. It’s likely the magazine’s “inside source” is a work of fiction, and it’s more likely that it’s another attempt of the tabloids to invent drama in their relationship. Surely, Prince Charles has been affected by his son’s absence in England, but it’s a big leap to claim he’s been flying into rages at his home so severe that he’s driving his wife away. There’s simply no evidence to support it.

The Tabloids On Prince Charles

This isn’t the first time the tabloids have invented drama for the couple. A magazine recently claimed that Prince Charles was caught cheating on his wife, a ludicrous claim Gossip Cop easily dismissed. Another publication reported that Parker Bowles demanded she and Prince Charles renew their vows, an odd story that Gossip Cop also found false. Finally, this is one of many false reports claiming the couple is secretly separated, as another article asserted not long ago. Clearly, the tabloids have no idea what’s going on in Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ marriage.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds

Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner ‘Reunite’ And Say They’re ‘A Family Again’?

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?