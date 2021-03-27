Prince Charles Marriage To Camilla Parker Bowles On The Rocks After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview?

Not only is Prince Charles bickering with his son Prince Harry, the future king’s 16-year marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles is crumbling too. One tabloid suggests Prince Charles’s stress over his son’s recent interview with Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey is to blame. Gossip Cop dishes out the details.

Royal Marriage is a Royal Mess

The hot headline from OK! Screamed, “Marriage in crisis,” referring to Prince Charle’s worsening relationship with Parker Bowles. Their sources allege that the heir to the throne is having major problems in his second marriage saying, “It’s an open secret they’ve been getting on each other’s nerves as of late.” They go on to explain that Prince Charles has “started to find his wife’s allegedly controlling tendencies and strong taste for the limelight irritating” and Parker Bowles has “grown tired of Charles’ cranky behavior.” Given their history, it’s hard to believe the couple would revert to such juvenile behavior, but the tabloid persisted, taking all kinds of different narrative paths.

Separate Lives Saga Continues

First, their sources attempted the whole separate lives narrative that they attempt with every couple in the limelight. According to one insider, “The spouses have been pretty much living separate lives for the last few months. Charles is based in Highgrove House full time and Camilla is spending weekends- and sometimes longer spells of time- at her private residence in Wiltshire.” The source continues, “But on the occasions that they are together, they clash – and the arguing gets extremely heated after a few cocktails.” Will the tabloids ever retire the separate lives saga? We can hope.

A Family Affair

The tabloid also wants us to believe that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ marriage mess is an entire family affair. A questionable insider explained that although the tension between the spouses has been festering, it really skyrocketed after Prince Harry and Markle gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the tell-all, Prince Harry and Markle accused the royal family of racism, callous behavior, and epic betrayals. As a result, “Charles has been in a wretched mood ever since this scandal blew up, and to say he’s tough company at the moment is an understatement.” Then, calling the prince a bear with a sore head, they say, “Camilla’s been keeping her distance even more than usual.”

However, in a sudden turn of trope, the tabloid assures that while some fear divorce is an option for the two, friends of the couple are optimistic that they’ll be able to resolve their issues. In fact, one insider gushes, “Camilla has been tirelessly supportive towards Queen Elizabeth these last few weeks as she’s dealt with her husband Prince Philip’s health woes, as well as the fall-out from Harry and Meghan’s interview. It means the world to Charles that his wife is still such a dependable and loyal member of the monarchy.”

Gossip Cop Dishes Out Details

It’s no secret that Prince Charles and Parker Bowles share a romantic history that frequently spurs controversy. Can you imagine following Princess Diana’s footsteps? Yet, even though the lovebirds have broken royal traditions and customs to secure their relationship, the tabloids would rather us believe their marriage is troubled.

From suggesting that Prince Charles and Parker Bowles had affairs before the prince married Princess Diana in 1981 to suggesting the Duchess Camilla was the reason for Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s split, the tabloids will allege anything and everything. This was more than evident when, in 2018, National Enquirer claimed Prince Charles was forcing his wife to undergo plastic surgery to save their marriage. Not only is it clear she hasn’t undergone complete head-to-toe surgery, a reputable insider assured Gossip Cop the story was completely fabricated.

Possibly even more outlandish, Globe then reported that Prince Charles was willing to let his wife die of cancer to avoid a costly divorce. Although she apparently needed an emergency liver transplant, the prince refused to use his influence to get her a spot near the top of the transplant list. It’s hard to devise this kind of nonsense, but the tabloids always seem to achieve it! Just a month ago, this same tabloid purported that Prince Charles and Parker Bowles had already broken up but were staying “together” to accumulate more power. Amidst nonstop feuding and fighting, the two were diligent to remain together for royal functions and unlikely to divorce.

Well, it got that last part correct! Only, they’re not making marriage work to gain momentum with their family. Despite the increasing drama with the royal family, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are happily wed and not power-hungry gremlins like the tabloids illustrate them to be.

