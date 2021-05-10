Prince Charles ‘King In Everything But Name,’ Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wedding, And This Weekend’s Celebrity Stories

We’re only barely into May, but this weekend had plenty of developments. Gossip Cop investigated a number of stories and reported on some surprising news. Here’s what you might have missed.

Report Claims Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Unfit To Rule’, Prince Charles Seizing Power

The cover of the latest issue of the Globe reveals that there have been some behind-the-scenes changes at Buckingham Palace after the death of Prince Philip. Palace sources explain that Prince Charles realized that his mother couldn’t handle the role of sovereign anymore. “He managed to slither his way into the gig by taking advantage of Elizabeth’s weakened emotional state due to her grief,” an insider says. We investigated the story here.

Translator Denies Involvement In Melinda, Bill Gates Divorce

With a headline we never thought we’d have to write, it turns out that there are whispers that a translator may have had something to do with the shocking news that Bill and Melinda Gates were divorcing after nearly three decades together. Shortly after the couple announced the split, Zhe “Shelly” Wang’s name began to trend on social media. Here’s what happened.

Leonardo DiCaprio Hearing Wedding Bells, Finally Ready To Marry Camila Morrone?

“Leo is excited to pull the trigger and ask Camila to marry him,” a source tells OK!. Despite being one of the world’s most infamous bachelors, Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly finally ready to settle down with his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone after years of avoiding the marriage question. We checked in on the A-list actor and his partner here.

Reports Allege Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting Over Politics, His Weight, And Her Botox

It’s been a tough few months for everyone, but we’ve seen a number of reports saying that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have had an extremely rough go of it. Several sources say that their engagement hasn’t been all that happy the past few weeks after fights about everything from what he’s eating to what she’s putting in her face. This is what we found in our investigations.

Helen Hunt Worried About ‘Plump’ Paul Reiser?

The National Enquirer says that Helen Hunt is starting to get worried about her longtime co-star and friend Paul Reiser. According to the outlet, Hunt thinks Reiser’s let his health get away from him and is reportedly telling him that “he better lose his gut if he wants to have a second act in life!” Here’s what we found when we looked into the story.