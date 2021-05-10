Gossip Cop

close up of Kate Middleton in a black jacket Royals Prince William Worried About Kate Middleton’s Anorexia?

Is Kate Middleton emaciated? One cover story this week says that Prince William is worried that Middleton is losing weight as a means of coping through the death of Prince Philip. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Princess Kate Cracking Under Pressure’ In its cover story, Life & Style reports that Middleton has an eating disorder. As she […]

 by Matthew Radulski
An image of Steven Seagal overlaying his Arizona mansion News See Inside Steven Seagal’s $3 Million Home That Comes With Bulletproof Windows, Other Bizarre Amenities

One of the most notorious action heroes of all time, Steven Seagal, is selling his Arizona mansion that boasts stunning views of both Scottsdale and Phoenix that a new owner will be able to view through bulletproof windows. The eccentric actor’s home has a number of details that pay homage to his eclectic tastes as […]

 by Brianna Morton
Prince Charles smiling in a navy suit News Prince Charles ‘King In Everything But Name,’ Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wedding, And This Weekend’s Celebrity Stories

We’re only barely into May, but this weekend had plenty of developments. Gossip Cop investigated a number of stories and reported on some surprising news. Here’s what you might have missed. Report Claims Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Unfit To Rule’, Prince Charles Seizing Power The cover of the latest issue of the Globe reveals that there […]

 by Griffin Matis
Celine Dion performing in a red dress. Celebrities Celine Dion ‘Back From Brink’ After Dangerous Weight Loss?

Her heart may go on and on, but according to a recent tabloid, Celine Dion is “back from the brink.” Is the Canadian superstar lucky to be alive after “severe” weight loss? Gossip Cop investigates.  Intense Weightloss According to a report by Women’s Day back in mid-April Dion lost 44kg in 2019 but is now […]

 by Cortland Ann
News

Prince Charles smiling in a navy suit
(Madhuram Paliwal/Shutterstock.com)

We’re only barely into May, but this weekend had plenty of developments. Gossip Cop investigated a number of stories and reported on some surprising news. Here’s what you might have missed.

Prince Charles in a suit
(FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.com)

Report Claims Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Unfit To Rule’, Prince Charles Seizing Power

The cover of the latest issue of the Globe reveals that there have been some behind-the-scenes changes at Buckingham Palace after the death of Prince Philip. Palace sources explain that Prince Charles realized that his mother couldn’t handle the role of sovereign anymore. “He managed to slither his way into the gig by taking advantage of Elizabeth’s weakened emotional state due to her grief,” an insider says. We investigated the story here.

Bill Gates smiling in a suit
(Frederic Legrand – COMEO/Shutterstock.com)

Translator Denies Involvement In Melinda, Bill Gates Divorce

With a headline we never thought we’d have to write, it turns out that there are whispers that a translator may have had something to do with the shocking news that Bill and Melinda Gates were divorcing after nearly three decades together. Shortly after the couple announced the split, Zhe “Shelly” Wang’s name began to trend on social media. Here’s what happened.

Leonardo DiCaprio smiling in a tux
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Leonardo DiCaprio Hearing Wedding Bells, Finally Ready To Marry Camila Morrone?

“Leo is excited to pull the trigger and ask Camila to marry him,” a source tells OK!. Despite being one of the world’s most infamous bachelors, Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly finally ready to settle down with his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone after years of avoiding the marriage question. We checked in on the A-list actor and his partner here.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton smiling together
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Reports Allege Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting Over Politics, His Weight, And Her Botox

It’s been a tough few months for everyone, but we’ve seen a number of reports saying that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have had an extremely rough go of it. Several sources say that their engagement hasn’t been all that happy the past few weeks after fights about everything from what he’s eating to what she’s putting in her face. This is what we found in our investigations.

Helen Hunt with Paul Reiser
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Helen Hunt Worried About ‘Plump’ Paul Reiser?

The National Enquirer says that Helen Hunt is starting to get worried about her longtime co-star and friend Paul Reiser. According to the outlet, Hunt thinks Reiser’s let his health get away from him and is reportedly telling him that “he better lose his gut if he wants to have a second act in life!” Here’s what we found when we looked into the story.

