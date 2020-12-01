Prince Charles Kicking Princess Anne Out Of The Royal Family At Camilla Parker Bowles Request, Per Report

How Is Princess Anne A Threat?

This is little more than a hit piece on Bowles with little logic or reason to it. It’s unclear why Princess Anne would be any kind of threat to Bowles in the first place, as she’s not ahead of her in titles or position. Aside from dating the same man in the 1970s, there isn’t any real source of tension between these two. This tabloid just wants to put Bowles in conflict with as many women as possible, so this story should not be taken seriously. It's worth mentioning too that Prince Edward is nowhere to be found in this story. Is he to suffer the same supposed fate as his siblings? Why isn't he getting "kicked out?" Because no one is and Prince Edward's face attached to bogus stories doesn't sell papers.