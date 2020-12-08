Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Youngest Turned 19: See Her Go From Cute Kid To Stunning Adult News Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Youngest Turned 19: See Her Go From Cute Kid To Stunning Adult
Royals

Prince Charles 'Kicked Out Of Palace' Due To 'The Crown' Backlash?

Cover of Woman's Day. December 14th, 2020\. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on the cover.
(Woman's Day)

Season four of The Crown has thrown an uncomfortable spotlight on some of the seedier details of the royal family’s history. One tabloid claims that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have been kicked out of their home because of public backlash stoked by the series. Gossip Cop investigates this rumor.

‘Prince Charles Haunted By His Past’

As a new generation learns the details of Prince Charles’s affair, the cover story of Woman’s Day reports that the public has become so riled up that Prince Charles and Bowles have been kicked out of the palace. The Crown has caused Prince Charles’s popularity to plummet. The wave of backlash against the 72-year-old has been so intense that Charles and Camilla have been forced to disable comments on their official Clarence House Instagram account” and have even “renewed cries for him to step aside as future monarch.”

Prince Charles “experienced extreme hate when his affair with Camilla was outed…. But it was never as bad as this,” a source told the tabloid. Public relations for Prince Charles do not “believe his reputation can recover from this.” Queen Elizabeth is said to be “so concerned by the public’s response that she is considering heeding renewed cries for him to step down.”

He Didn’t Step Down Then, So Why Now?

It is true that Prince Charles and especially Bowles’s popularity has tanked due to The Crown, but this story is completely ludicrous. Prince Charles was not asked to step aside when this actually happened, but he’s going to be forced out because of a Netflix series? Come on. If Queen Elizabeth stood by her son when he actually married his mistress, then surely she’s going to stand by him despite The Crown backlash.

Public Opinion Does Not Matter

It truly doesn’t matter what the public thinks about Prince Charles. He’s hardly the pariah this tabloid makes him out to be, but even he was he would still be King of England. Ideally, you’d want a monarch to be well-liked, but England’s history is filled with unpopular leaders who still attained power. The rules of succession will be upheld, and Prince Charles will someday be king.

Other Bogus Royal Stories

Prince Charles is a frequent target of this tabloid. It claimed he flew to America during COVID-19 to kidnap, err, “rescue” baby Archie from the Sussexes. That simply never happened, nor was he crowned king in a secret ceremony as Woman’s Day claimed in September. Gossip Cop is especially baffled by that story as royal ceremonies aren’t exactly known to be low-key affairs.

This tabloid recently said the line of succession was in crisis because of Prince William's coronavirus diagnosis. The line of succession extends well beyond Prince Charles and Prince William, so no such crisis ever happened. We also busted this tabloid for saying Kate Middleton had been crowned queen. All of these stories prove one thing: you cannot trust Woman’s Day when it comes to their royal coverage.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

