Prince Charles 'In Limbo' And 'In Despair' After Queen Elizabeth's Refused To Step Down

Other Bogus Stories About Royals

This tabloid likes to say it has “royal sources,” but Gossip Cop has proven time and again that this cannot be true. This tabloid said a “royal succession crisis” was happening after Prince William announced his Covid-19 diagnosis. We pointed out that this was not a crisis, there are loads of rules and measures in place if the next 50 people in line for the throne perish. We also pointed out that it’s impossible for these sources to know how scared the royal family was when it didn’t even know Prince William had the coronavirus until he announced it months later.