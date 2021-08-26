Conspiracy theories surrounding Princess Diana continue to rage to this day. This summer, we learned that Prince Charles was once brought in for questioning by the authorities in 2005. He was interviewed as a witness, but the fact that he was called in at all has many questioning the tragedy all over again. Here are some articles Gossip Cop confronted about the Prince of Wales.

Exhuming Her Corpse

Last year, the Globe claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William were secretly exhuming Diana to see if she may have been murdered. Charles was reportedly so against the exhumation that he was threatening to withhold his sons’ allowance over it, but his flightiness only made him look more guilty.

Gossip Cop found this story disgusting. The tabloid claimed this was the second time Diana’s grave would be exhumed, but it didn’t even happen once. Her grave is well-guarded and is watched constantly. You could not exhume her remains without legitimate news sources noticing, and there wasn’t a peep beyond this article.

Prince Charles Under Investigation

In a salacious cover story, Star revealed that Prince Charles was “questioned over Di’s death.” The police had apparently found a secret letter written by the Princess of Wales that said that “my husband is planning an accident in my car. Brake failure and serious injury in order to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy.” Charles was denying any connection to her death, but the interrogation threatened his place in the line of succession. An insider said, “He’s very shaken up.”

This bombshell letter has been public knowledge since at least 2003, and the interview was conducted in 2005. This was nothing but old news brought back up to capitalize on Diana’s 60th birthday. Charles has been the center of conspiracy theories for decades, so there’s no reason he would suddenly get “shaken up” all these years later.

‘Forced Into Hiding’

In the Woman’s Day version of the same story, Charles was forced into hiding over the shocking letter. A source said, “Prince Charles has sadly accepted that conspiracy theories and gruesome reports will always be a part of his life, but that week was particularly hard on him.” He was running away to Scotland to shake the bad press.

Gossip Cop debunked this story for the same reason we debunked the one from Star. This letter is old news, and the police interview was not an interrogation. Tabloids are just trying to profit off Diana’s tragic death. It’s sickening, and there’s no truth to it whatsoever.