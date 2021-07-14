Prince Charles ‘Forced Into Hiding’ After ‘Shock Interrogation’ By Police Over Princess Diana’s Death?

Is Prince Charles being interrogated over Princess Diana’s death? One report says her secret letters have led to police action. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Charles’ Shock Interrogation’

According to a Woman’s Day cover story, Prince Charles has been forced into hiding. Letters written by Princess Diana have renewed conspiracy theories around his place in her death. She reportedly wrote, “My husband is planning ‘an accident in my car.” She supposedly suspected that Prince Charles would run away with the nanny and was only seeing Camilla Parker Bowles as a “decoy.”

Princess Diana allegedly wrote this in 1995, a few years before her tragic death. In 2005, the police brought Prince Charles in and interviewed him as a witness, not a suspect. A source says, “Prince Charles has sadly accepted that conspiracy theories and gruesome reports will always be a part of his life, but that week was particularly hard on him.”

Prince Charles has decided to escape to Birkhall, Scotland, so he can avoid the spotlight and Prince Harry. He’s even apparently faced opposition from both Bowles and Queen Elizabeth for his cowardice. An insider concludes, “They both agreed that a future king shouldn’t run away from his problems.”

Old News

This tabloid is peddling a conspiracy theory to sell magazines. It’s upsetting to see these rags continue to exploit Princess Diana years after her passing. It’s shameful.

There’s nothing of substance to this story. Contrary to what the cover says, this letter is not secret. Gossip Cop recently pointed out that the letter’s been public knowledge since at least 2003. The outlet admits that Prince Charles was brought in only a few years later. Woman’s Day just wants to capitalize on the buzz around Princess Diana’s sixtieth birthday.

Prince Charles didn’t leave London over this letter. He left so as not to reopen old wounds. There’s no relation between these old conspiracy theories and Prince Charles’ recent trip up north. It’s true that the Daily Mail just ran a cover story about the interview, but plans were already in place for his trip before that story came out.

Other Tall Tales

This tabloid once attacked Meghan Markle for wearing Princess Diana’s watch. The watch in question was purchased by Meghan Markle years prior to celebrate Suits and had nothing to do with the Princess of Wales. Gossip Cop also debunked its cover story about Markle planning a vengeful Princess Diana documentary since no such project is in the works.

Back in September, this tabloid announced that Prince Charles was crowned king, but obviously, that never happened. Woman’s Day has no insight into Prince Charles’s life or mindset, so you should disregard this report.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry Dropping Mountbatten-Windsor From His Name After Split From Royal Family?

How Many Family Members Are Angry At Meghan Markle, Prince Harry For Baby Name?

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Title, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?