Prince Charles Exacting Revenge On Meghan Markle By Refusing To Give Titles To Her Children

Is Prince Charles getting revenge on Meghan Markle by erasing her and her children from British history? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the shocking claims.

Prince Charles Seeking ‘Bitter Revenge’ On Meghan Markle?

The cover of the most recent edition of the National Enquirer exclaimed, “Charles’ Bitter Revenge On Meghan!” The tabloid packed a punch with plenty of bombshell claims about Prince Charles and his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle. Markle reportedly rebuffed Prince Charles and the rest of the royal family upon her arrival in the UK, leading Charles to believe that she’s only using his son, Prince Harry, for fame. The source insisted that Charles blames Meghan for “ripping the family apart” and is “furious his hotheaded son Harry is too weak to stand up to her.”

Prince Harry apparently ignored his father’s desperate pleas to divorce Markle. “Harry is blinded by love and clearly would rather walk away from his royal relatives than leave his new family – Meghan, Archie, and a baby daughter due in just weeks,” spills the tabloid’s inside source. Charles is not planning on taking the disrespect lying down and is allegedly planning to deny Archie and his sister any royal titles when he becomes king. But that isn’t all the future sovereign is planning.

According to the report, Charles’ “ultimate revenge” on Markle follows three points. The first is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children will never receive royal titles. The second is that Harry and Markle will be written out of Charles’ will. And lastly, Charles is ordering the palace staff to never mention Markle’s name again. The tabloid’s royal insider explains, “Charles is hitting Meghan where it hurts most – stripping her of power and prestige.”

‘Bitter’ Prince Charles Getting Even With ‘Self-Obsessed’ Meghan Markle?

So, is Charles really planning an all-out attack on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Given what we know, it seems highly unlikely. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed that they want little to with the working part of the royal family. That was made apparent by their move to the U.S. and the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. It’s unclear what the tabloid is claiming Prince Charles would accomplish through such moves.

It’s unlikely Prince Charles has any intent to mess with the titles of his grandchildren. His grandson Archie just turned two, and his granddaughter is due in the summer. It’s nonsensical to believe Charles would target the young Sussex children. Furthermore, the duke and duchess have made it clear they want to be financially independent of the Crown. Being written out of Charles’ will – if this were true – is unlikely to severely affect their finances. Finally, a ban on using Markle’s name seems over the top, pointless, and unenforceable. It’s unlikely that any of these alleged “plans” were leaked from Charles himself, or that any of the tabloid’s anonymous “insiders” are privy to such intimate family matters.

Prince Harry’s Response To The Tabloids

Prince Harry opened up extensively about his experiences growing up in the royal family in the Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See. Harry talked about how his memories of his mother Princess Diana are stained by the harassment from the press she faced when he was a child. He recalled an incident where he and his brother were strapped into a car as they were chased by paparazzi, and he saw how his mother “was almost unable to drive because of the tears.” He remarked that “one of the feelings that come up is helplessness” when he thinks about that memory. Harry also explains that it wasn’t a single incident, but rather “that happened every single day until the day she died.”

The prince also talked about the toll that false reports like these have taken on their family. It’s no secret that Markle is relentlessly demonized in the press, and this report is no different. Harry revealed that the night before their interview with Oprah aired, he was awoken by his wife crying over recent accusations of bullying. Harry fears that Markle will meet the same fate as his mother. “You want to talk about history repeating itself, they’re not going to stop until she dies,” Harry declared.

The Tabloids On Meghan Markle

It’s clear that the tabloids no longer aim to inform their readers about Meghan Markle, and instead invent elaborate stories to make her out to be a villain. The National Enquirer is particularly bad about it, claiming earlier this month that the monarchy was in crisis and it was all her fault. The tabloids have also claimed that the “image-obsessed” Markle is breaking into reality TV. The tabloid media also likes to demonize her by pitting her against Kate Middleton. These magazines won’t give Markle a break, and Prince Harry has expressed his concern for what that’s doing to their family.

