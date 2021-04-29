Prince Charles ‘Dumped’ By Camilla Parker Bowles Two Days After Prince Philip Funeral?

Are Camila Parker Bowles and Prince Charles single? One report says the future king was dumped just days after the funeral of Prince Philip. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Living Separate Lives’

The cover story of the New Idea says “Charles dumped just two days after the funeral!” As emotions ran high during Prince Philip’s funeral, Prince Charles is suffering a personal low point in his marriage with Bowles. Insiders say Prince Charles is feeling “dumped,” and the two are living “completely separate lives” over his grief.

Prince Charles arrived at the funeral alone and left by himself, which a source says is suspect because “most would think Camilla… would be very much beside him.” This is all the fault of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for a source says that “the Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country.” Rumors are now flying that Prince William may ascend the throne instead of Prince Charles.

Did Prince Charles Get Another Divorce?

This story will keep you guessing, for New Idea fundamentally changes its narrative about three times. Gossip Cop will start with the cover, which is a blatant bait-and-switch. We don’t even know what “feeling dumped” would mean in practice.

The tabloid uses a more salacious story, one supposedly about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles breaking up, then proceeds to tell a fairly banal story about the two “living separate lives.” It willfully misleads its readers into buying the magazine, which is a favorite tactic of this tabloid.

When Prince Charles and Princess Diana broke up, it wasn’t exactly a secret. If Bowles really dumped the heir to the throne, you’d be reading about it in every newspaper and website on the planet. They’re still together and even visited a Prince Philip memorial at Marlborough House Gardens together.

The end of this story is just wild, for it completely pivots from the breakup story to put the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on blast. What they have to do with this bogus breakup is left to the imagination.

Finally, as Gossip Cop has proven too many times to count, Prince William is not leapfrogging his father in the line of succession. Only Parliament could make such a change, so it doesn’t really matter how popular Prince William is. The rules are set in stone.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid recently claimed that Prince Charles was moving to Italy and leaving England for Prince William. That simply never happened. He also didn’t fly to America to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles. You should never trust a royal story from this absurd outlet.

