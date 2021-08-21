Prince Charles Cutting Prince Harry Out Of $150M Will, Removing Archie’s Future Titles?

Is Prince Charles disowning Prince Harry? Multiple tabloids have claimed Prince Charles is cutting his youngest son out of his will and denying Archie and Lilibet their royal titles. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Prince Charles Denying Archie His Royal Title?

Back in June, Us Weekly reported Prince Charles had banned his grandson, Archie, from ever receiving the title of “prince.” An insider dished to the outlet, “Charles had made it very clear to Harry and Meghan that their children will not receive royal titles.” With the restriction, Charles planned to cut the Sussex children out of the line of succession and refuse them any financial support or security. The tabloid insisted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “horrified by the news,” and Harry and Charles’s relationship was effectively ruined.

But Gossip Cop found no truth to the outlet’s claims. Sources told People — a far more trustworthy source — that the Sussex children will most likely inherit their parents’ titles once Charles ascends to the throne. There’s no evidence to suggest Archie and Lilibet are in any danger of being cut out of the line of succession.

‘Ingrate’ Prince Harry Lying About His Finances?

Then, the Globe reported Prince Harry was lying about being cut off financially by his father, Prince Charles. According to the report, a royal audit proved that Charles had supported Harry and Markle for months following their move to the United States. “Initially he didn’t cut them off and he went on to provide for some time,” an inside source explained, “But there was a point when Charles decided enough was enough. The bank of dad couldn’t keep handing out indefinitely.”

Now the particulars of this story are a bit tricky. Yes, Charles did support Harry and his family throughout his move to the States. That being said, Charles did eventually cut them off. When Harry revealed that his father cut him off, he did not say exactly when that had happened. The tabloid certainly hadn’t caught Harry in any sort of lie, and there’s no reason to assume Charles was upset by Harry’s account of the events.

‘Livid’ Prince Charles ‘Disowns’ Prince Harry?

And more recently, the Globe claimed Prince Charles planned to cut Prince Harry out of his $150 million will, strip him of his royal titles, and cut him out of the line of succession. An inside explained, “There have been royal feuds over the years but none ever got to this level. Charles is throwing Harry and Meghan to the wolves — and it seems he has the queen’s blessing!” The outlet maintained that the move was all in retaliation against Harry for his recent comments about the royals.

Of course, Gossip Cop pointed out that it’s unlikely the queen would ever approve of such a move since she and Harry have maintained an amicable relationship since his move to the States. Furthermore, the Sussexes are more than financially independent and have made it clear they do not wish to be tied to their royal duties. While it’s true such a move would be unheard of, we doubt it would accomplish what the tabloid claims.

It’s clear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s critics are incensed that they still hold royal titles. The truth is that most stories of “royal tensions” are confined to the tabloids and largely unsupported by credible sources. Furthermore, baby Lilibet was officially added to the royal line of succession, proving that the Sussexes aren’t being cut out any time soon.