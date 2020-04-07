Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman

Was Prince Charles‘ marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles considered illegitimate after Queen Elizabeth demanded that they divorce? Gossip Cop debunked that tabloid claim one year ago this week. Today, it’s obvious how absurd the story was.

According to an article published in Globe last April, Prince Charles and his wife were splitting after their marriage had been “declared illegal.” The tabloid claimed a judge ruled that the marriage violated a 19th-century law under which Charles, as heir to the crown, was required to get married in a Church of England ceremony, which he didn’t do. This ruling supposedly came just two weeks after the queen ordered her son to divorce the Duchess of Cornwall. A so-called “palace source” told the outlet that Charles was “thrilled” at the ruling, as it would allow him to “dodge” an expensive divorce settlement. The shady insider also claimed that Charles was wary of Bowles’ “vindictive” character, but decided that if she attempted to air “the royals’ dirty laundry” to the media, he would “have her jailed.”

The outrageous story was clearly fabricated. Gossip Cop had previously busted this tabloid for writing that the queen was forcing Charles and Bowles to split. That claim was simply false: they are very happily still together. Moreover, the legality of their 2005 marriage had already been affirmed by Parliament before the wedding took place, as that 19th century law had been repealed in 1953. The additional claim that Bowles would be “jailed” for not leaving the marriage quietly was equally absurd.

Obviously, the passing months have brought no news of divorce or the marriage being ruled illegal. That unnamed “source” in the palace was either lying to the outlet or were themselves simply made up. Just a few days later, Charles and Bowles celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on April 9, unveiling a sweet new portrait on Instagram showing the couple smiling at each other. This year, as their 15th anniversary approaches, Charles and Bowles reunited this week after spending two weeks apart following Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis.

The saga of Charles and his second wife spans decades, with multiple scandals and divorces and rumors that proved to be false. But the truth is that after fifteen years of marriage and many more years of partnership, the couple’s supposed melodrama appears to exist only within the wild imagination of the tabloid world.

This was not the first time that Gossip Cop has had to bust phony claims of marital strife about the future king and queen, nor will it be the last. The most recent of these comes once again from Globe, which falsely claimed that Charles was dying and cutting Bowles out of his will. That rumor was a flat-out lie. And that’s not even mentioning all the bogus stories about Charles supposedly fighting his son William or his other family members over who will take over the throne from Elizabeth. Really, isn’t there enough drama in the royal family without these outlets having to make up even more?