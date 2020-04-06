Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Torn Apart’ On Anniversary?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Prince Charles is out of isolation after recovery from COVID-19, and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles finished her 14-day isolation period today after testing negative for coronavirus. That is great news for the royal family and their fans, but bad news for an ill-timed phony report from a tabloid. Gossip Cop can explain.

A story in this week’s New Idea has a headline reading “Charles And Camilla Torn Apart On 15-Year Anniversary.” The bogus article asserts that the couple would “like to have a party” but obviously cannot, due to the pandemic. According to the unreliable tabloid, Prince Charles is “heartbroken that he can’t even spend his wedding anniversary with the love of his life,” contending they will be separated even from each other on the big day, which is April 9.

Unfortunately for the tabloid, the world received good news today that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are both out of isolation and reunited. Prince Charles is in “good health,” according to People, and he and Parker Bowes are reunited. It seems the couple will be able to celebrate their crystal anniversary together after all, marking the occasion this Thursday at their estate in Scotland. Both were living in separate wings of the house, called Birkhall, while Prince Charles recovered.

It comes as no surprise that New Idea would have no idea about the goings-on of the royal family. Gossip Cop has repeatedly busted the tabloid over the years for its false reporting. Two weeks ago, we debunked a phony report by the publication claiming that Prince William and Kate Middleton were taking the throne amidst the coronavirus pandemic. That was another in a long line of times Gossip Cop corrected false stories about whom the next king of England will be.

The tabloid is also guilty of blatant and egregious examples of bait-and-switch articles, like the two stories last month that had purposefully misleading headlines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One contended their supposed divorce was “confirmed” by the palace, and another alleging their son, Archie, was “missing” for days. Gossip Cop debunked both fake stories.

New Idea has been peddling nonsense about the family for years now. In 2018, the tabloid purported that Parker Bowles was writing a “tell-all” book that was “set to blow the lid off the royal family.” The story, debunked by Gossip Cop at the time, was completely false, and obviously, the duchess has not written any such book, nor would she ever. The magazine should just stop inventing these stories, as it’s just embarrassing at this point.