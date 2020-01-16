Prince Charles Dying And Cutting Camilla Out Of His Will?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Prince Charles is not dying, and he hasn’t cut his wife Camilla out of his will. That claim in a tabloid is wrong. Gossip Cop can clear things up.

A completely ridiculous article in the Globe is full of wild conjecture and very questionable remarks. The piece, titled “Dying Charles Rips Camilla From His Will,” starts with an absurd statement: “With doctors predicting he won’t live out the year, Prince Charles has cut his estranged wife Camilla out of his $1.3 billion will.” There is so much to unpack from this unbelievably false story, we’ll have to start there.

First, the outlet says “doctors,” but only quotes one doctor and that one doctor hasn’t actually treated the Prince of Wales. The speculation by this doctor is based on photos of the prince with swelling in his fingers and feet during a recent trip to India. The swelling, according to the doctor, could lead to “cardiac deterioration and death.” This doctor tells the outlet, “Charles looks at his finger and toes that have swelled to the size of large pork sausages and knows the end is near.” It’s an interesting choice of words for the doctor, as Prince Charles has long been known for his “sausage fingers.” The prince even joked about them on a trip to Australia in 2012.

The reason for the chubby fingers, according to the more reliable experts, is long air travel. Pictures taken of the prince the day he landed in India after a long flight from the UK were used by the tabloid. It’s similar to what happened in 2012 when he joked about the sausage fingers in Australia. It’s a condition Prince Charles has dealt with for years. It doesn’t mean he “won’t live out the year.”

That’s just the beginning. The publication also takes some very mean shots at Prince Charles’ wife Camilla. Like Meghan Markle, Camilla has long been subject to brutal attacks in the gossip media and this article is no exception. The magazine claims Camilla has gone on “drunken rants” because she is “furious” at getting cut out of the prince’s will. The mean-spirited outlet also calls her a “gin-guzzling souse” before, predictably, attacking Markle as well, calling the Duchess Of Sussex a “social climbing, gold-digging, minor star of the TV drama Suits.” The paper’s real motivation is found in those two descriptions. The publication isn’t interested in facts, only attacks.

Which brings us to another untrue claim. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are not estranged in any way. The couple was spotted on their way to church while staying at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate at Christmas. Last weekend, both were smiling in their car on the way to church at Balmoral in Scotland. The paper’s claim on that front is also completely baseless.

Finally, the unreliable magazine states that Prince Charles’ net worth is in excess of $1 billion. This is both highly unlikely and impossible to know. The finances of the royal family are notoriously difficult to parse out, but most reliable outlets estimate the Prince Of Wales to be worth around $100 million. That’s certainly nothing to sneeze at, but it’s not anywhere close to the $1.3 billion the tabloid claims in the piece. It’s impossible to believe any part of this story when so many of the details seem to be invented from thin air.

The Globe has a nasty history of wild guesses on the health of the royals. In October, the outlet alleged Prince Charles was “seizing” the throne from Queen Elizabeth II due to her declining health. The queen, as the past weeks have shown, is still in excellent health, considering her age. Gossip Cop debunked that story by explaining that Prince Charles wouldn’t have been able to “seize” anything, as succession is decided by Parliament and existing laws, not the Prince Of Wales’ whims.

The tabloid has attacked Prince Charles and Camilla’s marriage in the past as well. Twice last year Gossip Cop busted the publication for made-up stories about the spouses. In March, the outlet alleged Queen Elizabeth had “ordered” Prince Charles to divorce Camilla, and just a couple of weeks later, the same paper claimed a court had ruled Prince Charles and Camilla’s marriage “illegal.” Here we are, nine months later. and the tabloid is still printing false stories about the couple’s marriage. For good measure, the tabloid is also going after Prince Charles’ health this time around. It’s all baseless.