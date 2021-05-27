Prince Charles ‘Breaks Down’ After Latest Jab From Prince Harry?

Is Prince Charles reeling after what Prince Harry said? One report says the heir to the throne is breaking down over his son’s words. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘It Doesn’t Get Much Worse Than This’

According to Woman’s Day, Prince Harry and Prince Charles have been on thin ice ever since Prince Harry decided to move to America. A source says Prince Charles has gone to “huge lengths” to bridge the gap between them, but Prince Harry’s demands were too ridiculous. His most recent interview with Dax Shepard has burnt that bridge for good.

The Duke of Sussex said Prince Charles has “treated me the way he was treated,” implying that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip weren’t great parents. Prince Charles was left heartbroken by these words. A source says “it’s been a horrible time for Charles – having just lost his own father, having his son sounding off in interviews, documentaries, and podcasts… it’s all too much.”

“Charles accepts,” an insider says, that “it could be the end of the road for him and Harry.” Most revealing of all, the royal family’s official Instagram account did not acknowledge Prince Harry and Markle’s anniversary. This seems to confirm that the love is dead.

Chock Full Of Nonsense

This story is fully in line with what Gossip Cop has come to expect from Woman’s Day: complete nonsense. From the word go this story is obviously siding with Prince Charles to make Prince Harry look like an evil and selfish son. Take note of the bit about Prince Charles going to “huge lengths” to placate his son.

Do those “huge lengths” include when Prince Charles stopped taking his son’s calls? Prince Harry’s numerous interviews and podcast appearances have been about one thing: removing the stigma around mental health. He wasn’t attacking Prince Philip in any way, and it’s deceitfully unnecessary to use his death in this bogus story.

A Note On Instagram

Almost all of this story comes from the testimony of supposed insiders, save for the final section about Instagram. First off, Prince Charles obviously isn’t personally running the royal family’s Instagram pages. The professionals who run these pages don’t acknowledge anniversaries unless they hit a significant milestone. For instance, Prince William and Middleton received a shout-out for hitting their 10th year of marriage.

On their ninth anniversary, the Instagram account was busy promoting a dance holiday. There was no mention of the Cambridge’s whatsoever. Unless Prince Charles has burnt every bridge in his life, this is just a quirk of the system and not a slight toward the Duke of Sussex.

Bad Royal Track Record

This is the same tabloid that already crowned Prince Charles king, yet he still doesn’t sit atop the throne. A few months later, it claimed he had been kicked out of the palace because the public was upset over The Crown. Gossip Cop would say you can’t make this stuff up, but Woman’s Day did.

In a really absurd story, it claimed Prince Charles was trying to win custody of Archie, which would be a true international incident if it was true. This tabloid has no insight into the royal family, so you can disregard this story.

