Prince Charles Being Crowned King In Secret Ceremony?

None Of This Is Remotely Accurate

Abdication is a very big deal and is a legal process that can’t be decreed. Were the queen to even whisper that she was thinking of abdicating, it would be on the front page of every paper in the world, let alone if she’s actively planning to step down, as this tabloid says. This tabloid is just one in a slew of stories every year about how either Prince Charles or Prince William will, or have already, taken the throne. It is absurd and should not be believed.