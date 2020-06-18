Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowls 'Rescuing' Archie From America And Coronavirus Pandemic?

Are Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles trying to 'rescue' their grandson Archie from his parents? One tabloid says so in a new article this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
The latest issue of Woman’s Day has reported that Prince Charles is planning a secret trip to America to bring Archie Mountbatten-Windsor back to Britain – so secret, in fact, that “London’s top protection officers are said to be unaware of his plan.” The Prince and his wife have allegedly been trying to convince Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK with their infant son to be with family and escape the coronavirus pandemic. According to the tabloid’s supposed “high-ranking source,” if Prince Harry and Markle don’t agree do it, the future king and queen may go to LA “to try and convince them to let Archie return to London.”
The supposed “spark behind their drastic action,” the magazine says, is watching the US “fall apart at the seams” under the pandemic and social unrest of the Black Lives Matter protests. “They’re worried that Meghan and Harry aren’t fully protected in their new LA mansion and have a security detail that isn’t used to working with the royal family,” the insider continues. The tabloid adds that the Sussexes are “already moaning about the paparazzi and security breaches” they’ve been facing in LA. “Back in the UK they have so many laws in place, people can’t get near the royals and especially their children.”
This story is just illogical for a number of reasons. First of all, is Prince Charles’ trip to the U.S. is so secret even his security detail doesn’t know about it, how in the world did this “high-ranking source” find out about it? Second, the idea that the Sussexes or their son would somehow have fewer privacy or security concerns in the UK than in the U.S. is just laughable. Did this tabloid forget that the Sussexes sued a British tabloid for publishing a letter from Markle’s father? Or when they cut ties with four tabloid news outlets, calling them “clickbait and distortion? What about the death threat they received on their wedding day?
Lastly, the Sussex family is living in a mansion in a secluded, gated community in Beverly Ridge Estates, a neighborhood which is not exactly at the epicenter of the country’s health crisis. We seriously doubt Archie is in any more danger there than he would be in densely-populated London. And the idea that he or his parents would need to flee the country because of the Black Lives Matter movement is similarly outrageous. We get that Woman’s Day is an Australian magazine, so they don’t exactly have boots on the ground here in America, but Gossip Cop can confirm that the movement for racial equality is not, in fact, sending the country on a downward spiral into dystopia.
This tabloid, it should be noted, has an absolutely terrible track record when it comes to reporting on the royals. Earlier this, Gossip Cop shot down a story it published alleging that Princess Anne was fighting Prince Charles for the throne, supposedly with Queen Elizabeth’s blessing. The monarch had supposedly “realized that her family would be much better off if Anne was the leader over Charles,” a source told the outlet. As we’ve said again and again, the queen does not have the authority to choose her heir – that position is determined by parliamentary law.
Even more vicious and inaccurate are the tabloid’s stories about Prince Harry and his wife, which have not abated since their move across the pond. Just a couple months ago, Gossip Cop busted an article claiming that Markle and Prince Harry were getting a divorce, with the outlet claiming its cover to have the supposedly “leaked” divorce papers. The cover was a lie, of course: the tabloid had absolutely no evidence to back up its phony claim.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.