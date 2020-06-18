Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowls 'Rescuing' Archie From America And Coronavirus Pandemic?

This story is just illogical for a number of reasons. First of all, is Prince Charles’ trip to the U.S. is so secret even his security detail doesn’t know about it, how in the world did this “high-ranking source” find out about it? Second, the idea that the Sussexes or their son would somehow have fewer privacy or security concerns in the UK than in the U.S. is just laughable. Did this tabloid forget that the Sussexes sued a British tabloid for publishing a letter from Markle’s father? Or when they cut ties with four tabloid news outlets, calling them “clickbait and distortion? What about the death threat they received on their wedding day?